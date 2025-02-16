The rape/revenge subgenre of horror has been met with controversy over the years. Genre precursors Virgin Spring and A Woman Branded set the stage, while Wes Craven’s The Last House on the Left and Meir Zarchi's I Spit on Your Grave drew ire among the film community. I Spit on Your Grave, featuring a full 30 minutes of gang rape, was dubbed a “video nasty” (or an ultra-violent exploitation movie deemed inappropriate for mass consumption) in the U.K.

In the decades since these films, countless more rape/revenge films have been released, including modern genre-subverting entries like The Nightingale, Promising Young Woman, and Coralie Fargeat’s Revenge. Dread Central Editor-in-Chief Mary Beth McAndrews throws her proverbial hat into the ring with her feature directorial debut, Bystanders. From a script penned by actor/screenwriter Jamie Alvey, Bystanders molds the typical genre film with far less focus on the assault and greater attention given to the revenge. Such a decision makes the indie film not only a promising debut for McAndrews but one of the most refreshing takes on the classic rape/revenge story.

‘Bystanders’ Focuses on Delicious Revenge Rather Than Rape

Bystanders features a pretty simple set-up. Three women attend a party in a secluded cabin on the backroads of an undisclosed small town. When they arrive, a group of young men hand them tumblers of jungle juice, which they’ve spiked with roofies. Abby (Brandi Botkin) and her friends collapse into a drug-fueled stupor, giving the men the opportunity to assault them. McAndrews and Alvey make the creative choice to approach the rape scene in a way we rarely see in these kinds of films. There are no extended onscreen visuals of the sexual attack, as it’s only alluded to by a blurry camera lens and distorted audio of the abusers bragging about their behavior. Clocking in at less than one minute, this sequence emerges as far less triggering, offering a refreshing take on a genre that often feels gross and ridiculously exploitative. The team gives agency to victims through this intuitive decision to focus more on how they exact revenge rather than graphically showing the attack.

After the men start hunting the women for sport, two bystanders drive by on their way home from a wedding. Clare (Alvey) and Gray (Garrett Murphy) assist a distraught Abby on the side of the road but run into a bit of trouble when Cody (Bob Wilcox) and his band of rapists catch up with them. But what they don’t know is that Abby is far stronger than meets the eye. Exacting her revenge, Abby takes matters into her own hands and knocks off the incels one by one in the most wonderfully grotesque ways. There’s plenty of brain bashing, knife stabbing, and fire torching — everything you want to see happen to a group of rapists. In centering the story almost entirely on revenge, Bystanders twists the knife and makes the body mutilation of cruel men something in which to take great pleasure. Alvey entices you into the sticky web, and McAndrews douses the screen with a charming razzle-dazzle for good measure.

Jamie Alvey’s ‘Bystanders’ Script Packs in Plenty of Dark Humor