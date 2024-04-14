The Big Picture Byzantium offers a unique perspective on vampires, focusing on female protagonists and critiquing patriarchal structures.

Ever since F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu hit the screens in 1922, cinema has been overtaken by stories of vampires. Some, of course, are more well-known and well-loved than others. Still, from indie thinkers like Shadow of the Vampire and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night to action romps such as Underworld and 30 Days of Night, the world of film has vamp stories for each and every kind of taste. The most recent addition to this long list of bloodsucking movies is Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's Abigail, a horror that has none other than Count Dracula's daughter as its monstrous antagonist. Before venturing into this new flick, though, viewers might want to take stock of all the stories that came before. They might even want to check out some gems that have slipped under the radar. And no other movie deserves this kind of attention more than 2012's Byzantium.

Starring Gemma Arterton and Saoirse Ronan as a pair of mother and daughter vampires, Byzantium is the second contribution to the genre from director Neil Jordan. The first one is 1994's Interview with the Vampire. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, Interview with the Vampire revived the interest in the genre in the 90s and helped create a huge chunk of the imaginary we have come to associate with these creatures of the night. Byzantium, sadly, did no such thing. Jordan's 2012 movie has quite a few things in common with its predecessor, beyond the fact that the two films are based on previous texts written by women who also act as screenwriters. (It's the play A Vampire Story by Moira Buffini, this time.) Both Byzantium and Interview with the Vampire also deal with some similar themes, including romantic and parental relationships between vamps over the course of centuries.

But Byzantium also does its very own thing. With two female vampires as its protagonists, the movie dabbles in topics such as patriarchal systems of oppression, secret societies, and exploitation. In the end, the film offers a unique perspective that makes it a valuable addition to the vampire genre.

Byzantium Residents of a coastal town learn, with deathly consequences, the secret shared by the two mysterious women who have sought shelter at a rundown hotel. Release Date September 9, 2012 Director Neil Jordan Cast Saoirse Ronan , Barry Cassin , Gemma Arterton , David Heap , Warren Brown , Ruby Snape Runtime 118 Main Genre Drama Writers Moira Buffini Tagline Irresistible. Immoral. Immortal.

What Is 'Byzantium' About?

The premise of Byzantium is deceptively simple. Clara (Arterton) and Eleanor (Ronan) are two vampires constantly on the run, trying to avoid being exposed for who they are. However, their would-be enemies are not just the humans that they feed on, but also a group of other, male vampires belonging to a secret society that accepts no women in their midst, especially not women of a lower class. Said organization sees Clara and particularly Eleanor as aberrations, creatures that must be stopped at all costs, even though they are not so different from themselves. Hidden in a coastal city — a city that they have visited before, as Eleanor points out — Clara works as a madam in a self-founded brothel, while Eleanor falls in love with a local schoolboy.

In a constant tension between past and present, Byzantium also takes place somewhere in the 1700s to 1800s. In this story — a completely different one, but also the same — Clara is an abused woman forced into prostitution by a certain Captain Ruthven (Johnny Lee Miller). She has a daughter named Eleanor, whom she is forced to abandon, but never quite gives up on. One day, she and Ruthven are visited by one of the captain's former army mates, Darvell (Sam Riley), who has found the secret to eternal life. He promises to share this secret with Ruthven, but Clara has other plans. Dying of syphilis, she takes her abuser's place and becomes immortal herself.

The secret lies within a cave, in which lives a creature called a "soucriant". When Ruthven rapes Eleanor, condemning her to die of syphilis just like him, Clara takes Eleanor to the cave to save her life. Though Clara was allowed to live as a vampire, she was forbidden from creating other vampires by a vampire group known as the Brethren. After saving Eleanor, the two women go on the run, in an effort to keep her alive which isn't always appreciated.

'Byzantium' Touches on Many Themes Common to the Vampire Genre

Image via IFC Films

Byzantium is a film that breathes the air of its time. It came out just four years after the first Twilight movie, as well as the first season of True Blood and the beloved indie darling Let the Right One In. Thus, Eleanor and her conflicted love affair with Frank (Caleb Landry Jones), a young man dying from leukemia, functions almost as a response to these kinds of stories. It is a young romance but it is filled with melancholy and fear, despite the excitement. Eventually, Frank comes to see Eleanor as a way to go on living, while she sees him as collateral in a life that she has little to no control over.

The movie also touches on the subject of parental relationships involving vampires, another topic that is common in the aforementioned stories. In Interview with the Vampire, of course, we see this kind of relationship blossom between Louis (Brad Pitt), Lestat (Tom Cruise), and Claudia (Kirsten Dunst). The movie focuses on how such tragic creatures, who will never die, cannot form healthy bonds. Meanwhile, in Twilight, the Cullens are indistinguishable from any suburban family in Forks. True Blood presents us with borderline incestuous relationships between parent and child vamps, such as Eric (Alexander Skarsgard) and Pam (Kristin Bauer), while Let The Right One In centers, among other things, a faux parentage situation involving a child vampire and a pedophile.

In Byzantium, the familial bonds that tie Clara and Eleanor together go beyond the vampirical. The two are indeed mother and child, connected by blood. Except their little family becomes a sort of secret society of its own. Transformed from a human woman, socially expected to give life, into a female soucriant, forbidden from doing so, Clara shelters Eleanor, creating her own code to allegedly keep her daughter safe.

'Byzantium' Is a Critic of Patriarchal Structures

The relationship between Eleanor and Clara is, in a way, akin to that of the Brethren, a secret society of soucriants. The two women form a hidden order of their own. However, that which Clara desires to keep safe is not a set of knowledge and norms accessible only to the few, but a human, albeit immortal, life. Clara does not wish to keep others at bay from her world because she finds herself to be special, but because she loves Eleanor. The Brethren, on the other hand, turn their backs on Clara and Eleanor because they are women, and are therefore considered lesser beings.

The Brethren, thus, stands not just for a group of immortal vampires that date back to the Crusades, or even earlier, but for a set of social structures created to keep women out of places of knowledge and power. Her gender, as well as her class, ensures Clara a life of suffering and exploitation, and she wishes to not just be free of that but to help others. How much she is actually helping by opening a brothel of her own and becoming a madam is another topic, but that doesn't detract from the criticism that Byzantium manages to craft. Perhaps there's something to be said about how vampires just can't fight their exploitative nature.

Last, but not least, it is almost criminal to speak about Byzantium without mentioning the movie's beautiful cinematography by Sean Bobbitt (Judas and the Black Messiah). Sometimes delicate, sometimes utterly terrifying, there is no image in Byzantium that fails to cause an impression. The most striking among them is certainly the bloody waterfall that appears whenever someone receives the gift of eternal life from the original soucriant. We are almost left lamenting the fact that such a wonder does not exist in the real world. It is truly something that will charm even the most jaded of horror fans. And, you know what? So will the rest of the film.

