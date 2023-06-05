As Return of the Jedi continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Funko has provided via Twitter a closer look at their C-3P0 Funko Pop! figure, which features the character as he was depicted during a pivotal scene of the classic film. The figure is now available for fans to add to their collection and can be purchased at the official Funko website.

The figure recreates the classic scene in Return of the Jedi, where C-3PO sits on a throne prepared for him by the Ewoks as he begins to tell them stories. With an eye-catching golden paint scheme with a detailed mold that effectively captures the likeness of the character, who sits on a stand that recreates the forest environment of Endor, the figure serves as another worthy piece of Funko’s ever-growing line of Star Wars figures.

The Pop! is just one of many in part of Funko’s Return of the Jedi line, tying into the movie’s 40th anniversary. For fans looking to expand their Star Wars collection, additional Pops available to purchase include a Jabba the Hutt palace set alongside a recreation of the epic showdown between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, among many others, such as the classic character Admiral Ackbar, which fans can keep an eye out for.

Close

RELATED: Star Wars Gets New LEGO Collection With Sets From Across the Franchise

Return of the Jedi Continues to Resonate 40 Years Later

With so many Star Wars projects, such as prequels, additional sequels, and television spin-offs, it's easy to forget that at one point in history, Star Wars was only a trilogy that simply ended with Return of the Jedi. However, 40 years later, the third installment of the original trilogy continues to be celebrated by fans for its emotionally poignant themes and iconic characters, such as the introduction of Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary earlier this year, the film recently received a theatrical re-release in select theaters and debuted with an impressive $4.7 million, showcasing its enduring legacy after all of these years. Star Wars may be on a theatrical hiatus for now, but there’s no denying that the franchise remains strong, especially with more Disney+ shows on the way, such as Ashoka later this summer. The Star Wars universe may be bigger than it ever was before, but Funko’s latest figures serve as a reminder of where it all began.

Funko’s C-3PO Pop! is now available for fans to purchase.