To so many of us, Chris Hemsworth’s main mark on the entertainment industry is through action films. The beefy Australian will forever be synonymous with his role as Thor aka The God of Thunder in his own lineup of Marvel films as well as a handful of The Avengers flicks. He’s also busted skulls in the Extraction franchise and blasted away otherworldly threats in Men in Black: International, but there’s only been one time that the actor dipped into the world of horror. Back in 2011, Hemsworth joined forces with an ensemble cast that also included Kristen Connolly (House of Cards), Fran Kranz (Dollhouse), Anna Hutchison (Vengeance: A Love Story), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) for The Cabin in the Woods. Right now, audiences in for a laugh, jump scare, and a freaky creature feature can head over to Tubi to stream the enjoyable genre-crossing flick for free.

As the title suggests, The Cabin in the Woods pokes fun at horror movie tropes, but in a way you might not expect. The feature follows a group of college students who embark on a weekend away at - you guessed it - a cabin in the woods. As soon as they step foot on the property, they’ve inadvertently set themselves up for a nightmare getaway, as they become the test subjects being manipulated by scientists at an underground lab who throw just about every monster and supernatural entity in the book at them, knocking them out one by one. With plenty of twists, turns, and wit, the movie will keep you guessing from start to finish.

‘The Cabin in the Woods’ Ties to ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

From the jump, the snappy banter and dialogue in The Cabin in the Woods might feel awfully familiar to those who are fluent in the TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. That’s because the sci-fi comedy horror flick is from the same minds behind the long-running fan-favorite series. The production was under the direction of Drew Goddard in what marked his feature-length directorial debut. Goddard spent many of his early years in Hollywood as a writer in the Buffyverse on both the flagship series and its spin-off Angel. He also co-penned The Cabin in the Woods with Buffy creator, Joss Whedon, who served as a producer on the film.

With their skills combined, the talented team behind The Cabin in the Woods helped make it a successful production, even landing a Certified Fresh rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Head over to Tubi now to stream it for free.

