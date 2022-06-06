During Geeked Week, Netflix has announced five new cast members who will be appearing in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series coming to the streaming platform later this year. The already star-studded cast of Cabinet of Curiosities now counts on the talents of Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci, and Charlyne Yi.

With eight episodes filled with spooks, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities invites some of the best horror filmmakers to tell brand new stories. While we don’t have any details about each story and don’t know how each cast member will be involved, the growing cast of Cabinet of Curiosities teases that del Toro and his team of filmmakers will need many bodies to kill on screen.

André is known for the comedy talk show The Eric Andre Show, lending his voice to Luci and other characters in Disenchantment, and recently being a part of The Righteous Gemstones. André is usually involved with comedy productions, making his casting into Cabinet of Curiosities a surprise. As for Boutella, the Algerian actress has a taste in horror with Gaspar Noé’s Climax, while also appearing in big blockbusters such as Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond, and Atomic Blonde. As for Córdova, the actor has previously starred in Miss Bala, a film directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight). It’s interesting to notice that Hardwicke is one of the filmmakers set to direct one of the episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities.

Micucci has been the voice of Velma in the Scooby-Doo franchise since 2015, while also voicing Sadie Miller in Steven Universe and Webby Vanderquack in DuckTales. Finally, Yi worked with Micucci as a voice actress for Steven Universe while also starring in Netflix’s hit animated film The Mitchells vs the Machines. We still don’t know if any episode of Cabinet of Curiosities could be animated, but it is intriguing to see two amazing voice actresses joining the cast.

As the new trailer for Cabinet of Curiosities reveals, each of the eight stories of Season 1 will be directed by Hardwicke, Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), David Prior (The Empty Man), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). It’s worth noticing there are only seven directors listed for eight horror stories, which means either one of the directors will helm two stories, or del Toro himself will take care of one episode.

The impressive cast of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities also includes Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller. del Toro develops Cabinet of Curiosities with producers and longtime collaborators J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water) and Gary Ungar (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy).

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities comes to Netflix in 2022.