With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.

The first-look images reveal one aspect of the series that every Guillermo Del Toro fan always looks forward to: the practical effects that rely on make-up, prosthetics, and models in order to make it all look as realistic – and scary – as possible. This includes a mysterious figure with claw-like fingers, a forest witch that can easily blend in with the surrounding trees at night, and what’s probably going to be one of the most impressive looking characters: A woman covered in a gooey substance that might be melting wax, or something else entirely.

This is all paired with a breathtaking production design that will provide the perfect setting for each episode. In the still for the episode “Pickman”, for example, we see a dungeon-like lair with a distinct floor pattern and a series of concept art of a terrifying creature – and it’s all just about to catch fire. In the image from episode “Lot 36”, a stylized and glowing pentagram teases a dark and supernatural story that probably isn’t afraid to delve into satanic mythology.

Image via Netfilx

Cabinet of Curiosities will feature eight different horror stories, each directed and written by different directors and screenwriters who made a name for themselves in the independent horror and thriller movie scene. The series is created by Del Toro, who co-showruns it with Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Strain).

The series features a star-studded cast that includes Rupert Grint (Harry Potter film series), Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Crispin Glover (American Gods), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Peter Weller (RoboCop), and Eric André (The Righteous Gemstones).

Netflix premieres the first two episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities on October 25, with the rest of the episodes rolling out in pairs each night through October 28.

You can check out more first-look images and an introduction video featuring del Toro down below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: