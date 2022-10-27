Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Pickman's Model.”

Should art always try to reproduce reality, or should it give way to the imagination? And where does imagination come from? What if the horror stories we love so much didn’t come from someone else’s mind but the observation of things invisible to us? That’s the concept of “Pickman’s Model,” an episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil).

With a script written by Lee Patterson (Curve) and based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, “Pickman’s Model” explores the maddening art created by the titular painter (Crispin Glover), a man who can conjure demons on his canvas. It’s also the story of William Thurber (Ben Barnes), an alcoholic painter who inadvertently becomes friends with the mad artist.

A Stroke of Madness

Image via Netflix

The first part of “Pickman’s Model” takes place in 1909 in Arkham, Massachusetts, a classic Lovecraftian location. At the time, Thurber was still a carefree young man who sneaked into his girlfriend Rebecca’s (Oriana Leman) bedroom. Thurber is also a promising artist, ahead of his painting class and recognized by his teachers as a rising star. Life is good for Thurber, which makes it evermore sad when a new student enrolls in his class, Richard Upton Pickman.

Rumors say Pickman’s mother committed suicide when he was still a child, with his father going mad a while after. Fueled by his trauma, Pickman has traveled all over Europe before returning to Arkham with a disturbing vision of what paintings should look like. Thurber has a first taste of Pickman’s art during a class in which all the students are asked to draw only what they see, a naked man holding a staff and posing in front of the painters. Pickman, however, paints the old man with blood running down his torso.

Intrigued by Pickman’s unique world vision, Thurber tries to find out more about his classmate and tracks him down to the cemetery. Pickman is drawing the corpse of a cat that was supposedly attacked by rats, and the two men begin to talk about the purpose of art. Pickman is interested in discovering where fear lives and how his art can reproduce the things that live in darkness. After seeing the gruesome drawings Pickman keeps in a sketchbook, Thurber agrees to go back to his dorm room to see his paintings.

The central painting on Pickman’s dorm room features an unnerving feast where a witch is serving the dead meat of her husband to her guests. As Pickman explains, the painting is based on a true story, as her great-grandmother's great-grandmother was indeed a witch. While Pickman reveals his horrifying family story, Thurber can see the painting gaining life and moving before his eyes. He runs away from Pickman’s room to throw up in an alley, but his problems are just beginning.

On the street, Thurber sees a carriage going by. Inside the carriage, a man with a big bloody cut on his head has a sexual encounter with a woman with scarred breasts. The couple sees Thurber looking at them, and the carriage stops. The carriage door opens, and a hand calls Thurber forward. Once he’s close enough, a witch jumps and grabs him. Thurber awakes in his bed, not knowing what has just happened. What’s worse is that he’s late for an important party at Rebecca’s home.

Still troubled by his visions, Thurber gets ready and goes to the party. Rebecca scolds her boyfriend for his lateness before introducing him to some of the guests, including her father, Charles (Geoffrey Whynot). As it turns out, Charles is the man Thurber saw in the carriage, and the witch who jumped at him appears again before his eyes. Thurber causes a scandal, which Rebecca blames on his drinking habits. But Thurber is sure he has been cursed by Pickman’s painting. Unfortunately, when Thurber tries to go after Pickman, he finds the weird painter's bedroom empty and all his stuff missing. Pickman vanished in the middle of the night.

What Is Pickman’s Model?

Image via Netflix

After Thurber and Pickman’s fateful encounter, “Pickman’s Model” has a time jump to 1926. Thurber is married to Rebecca, and they have a child together, James (Remy Flint). Having failed to gain his life as an artist, Thurber also became an esteemed member of a gallery’s art committee, together with his colleague Joe Minot (Seamus Patterson). One evening, however, when Thurber comes back home, there’s a wrapped painting waiting for him. He’s too tired to open the gift, but he wakes up in the middle of the night after a disturbing nightmare about a witch and a dinner party. Thurber realizes by then the gift came from Pickman and rushes to see the new painting. This time, Pickman has created an upsetting image of a child being devoured by monsters in the cemetery. Thurber decides to get rid of the picture by sending it back to Pickman with a check. Little did he know that James also peeked at the painting in the middle of the night.

The following day, Joe announces to his gallery colleagues that he has invited a special guest for their following exposition, no one other than Pickman. Despite Thurber’s protests, the gallery members see Pickman’s painting and agree to let him exhibit his work there. Thurber returns home frustrated, only to find out Pickman has invited himself to dinner, hoping to catch on with his old friend. During the dinner, Rebecca talks about her supernatural experience during a séance, which only feeds Pickman’s interest. Thurber, however, cannot stand it anymore and rudely interrupts the dinner, almost kicking Pickman out. Pickman asks his friend to come to see his new work, claiming no one else can understand it. Thurber takes Pickman’s address by politeness but truly hopes to put the whole affair behind him.

Thurber has another nightmare, and when he wakes up covered in sweat, he hears James screaming from his chamber. Thurber runs to his son’s room, only to see a mysterious black fog escaping through the window. Father and son are cursed by Pickman’s bizarre artwork, which leads Thurber to grab a pistol and go confront Pickman in the cemetery. Pickman implores Thurber to see his new painting and even promises to destroy everything if his friend disapproves of his work. Hoping to put an end to Pickman’s influence, Thurber agrees to these terms.

The two men go to Pickman’s family mansion. The place is dirty and disorganized, and as they approach the cellar, the walls are covered with creepy drawings. Pickman asks to go down the basement alone for a few minutes, and Thurber hears his friend arguing with someone else. But when Thurber goes down the basement, there’s no one there, just a closed well and dozens of paintings. One of the new paintings even depicts a woman serving her son’s head to scary creatures.

Thurber spreads a flammable substance all over the paintings, but before he can light everything on fire, Pickman returns through a metal door. Pickman wants to show something to his friend, but Thurber only accuses the painter of causing madness with his work. Thurber points his gun at Pickman and tells him to stay still. Pickman reaches out to something, and Thurber pulls the trigger. Pickman was only trying to reach for a folder with drawings, and with his last breath, he revealed he had never created any picture. In fact, Pickman only reproduced the dark reality few people can see. Pickman also promises Thurber and everyone else will finally see the dark things that hide in the shadows. Thurber lights Pickman’s work on fire just as something emerges from the well. A frog-like creature, Pickman’s model, grabs the painter’s dead body and drags it inside the well while Thurber escapes the mansion, sure that the nightmare is over.

After the hellish experience, “Pickman's Model” takes us to Thurber’s gallery just before the new exhibition is finished. Thurber has taken Rebecca and James to take a look around before the public but soon realizes there’s something wrong with his plans. His colleague, Joe, came to the gallery in the middle of the night to make last-minute adjustments. Pickman’s paintings are not burnt, and in fact, Joe hung them all over the gallery before going mad himself. Thurber finds Joe in front of one of the paintings, with a bloody eye he must have mutilated himself.

Meanwhile, Rebecca and James look at the same distributing image Thurber saw in Pickman’s basement. They both claim to be okay when Thurber sends them home, but that’s not entirely true. That's because, when Thurber comes home in the evening, he finds out Rebecca gouged out her eyes after decapitating James and putting his head in the oven. Pickman only painted true things, and through Rebecca, his vision of a woman serving her son’s head came true.