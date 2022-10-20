We’re growing curiouser and curiouser for the upcoming four-night event that will be Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Through images, teasers and more, those behind the production have been letting our imaginations run wild when it comes to the horror anthology series that’s preparing to unlock onto Netflix next week. With each episode telling a different gruesome and nightmare-inducing tale, a slew of posters have come out depicting the stories waiting to be told. Now fans have been treated to perhaps one of the most anticipated of del Toro’s on-screen stories - an adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s haunting short story, “Pickman’s Model.”

The chilling poster has an old-timey feel with a painted picture of a man inside a golden frame. Horror lies at the center of the image where the painting has been sliced open across the man’s neck with blood spilling from the wound. The mustachioed man at the center of it all will be played by Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bones) with Crispin Glover (Willard, Back to the Future) and Oriana Leman (Locke and Key) also starring.

The original story centers around two men, one being the titular Richard Upton Pickman and the other known only as the narrator. A talented artist in the Boston community, Pickman is known for his rather grotesque paintings that typically feature abnormal beings and murderous musings. After Pickman’s mysterious disappearance, the narrator reminisces on a tour he once accompanied the artist on, taking in some of his more unspeakable creations. Chilling revelations lie around every corner as the story delicately walks the line of what’s real and what’s an illusion.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Keith Thomas serves the production as its director. Known for his breakout feature length horror hit, The Vigil, the filmmaker most recently released the on-screen telling of Stephen King’s Firestarter. Curve writer Lee Patterson adapted Lovecraft’s original story for its Netflix makeover.

“Pickman’s Model” will be the first of two stories on the event’s third night, the theme of which is “Lovecraft.” The other will be “Dreams in the Witch House” which was adapted by Mike Watkins (Origins) and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight). Another star-studded cast, the episode will feature the likes of Rupert Grint (Knock at the Cabin), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Ring of Power), DJ Qualls (Supernatural), Nia Vardalos (The Curse of Bridge Hollow), and Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy).

Check out the poster for “Pickman’s Model” below as well as a trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and prepare to step inside the king of monster’s mind when the first two episodes hit Netflix on October 25.