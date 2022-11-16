Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities was one of the best spooky season treats this year. The celebrated director created the eight-part anthology series featuring modern horror stories, written and directed by various filmmakers, including two co-written by himself. Fans got a peek inside the world of monsters and witches combined with psychological horror, personal trauma, and at times healing that these stories provide. Ever since the series ended, fans, as well as del Toro, are waiting for another season to be renewed, but that doesn’t stop the Shape of Water director from making plans for another season. In a recent interview with Indie Wire, del Toro shared that he already has “a list” of directors in mind for Season 2, if renewed.

Cabinet of Curiosities gave del Toro a chance to mentor some up-and-coming filmmakers and the series was well appreciated for it. The director revealed that he relishes “supporting the community” and already has a list of filmmakers to hire for Season 2. He revealed that there are some directors that couldn’t make it to do the first season like Guatemalan filmmaker Jayro Bustamente — “he couldn’t because of Covid,” he said.

“When you think about Mexican filmmakers, there’s Isaa Lopez," the director added. "She was going to direct one of the episodes when she got True Detective and she couldn’t do it. Boots Riley wrote and was going to direct one episode, and he got his series greenlit.” Adding to the names he has in mind, he further continued, “Larry Fessenden is one hundred percent at the very very top of my list for a second list...I could go and spoil the entire second season for you, but I’m not going to do that.”

Though del Toro co-wrote two episodes of the debut season, fans are eager to see an episode that he directs. However, the filmmaker is content to cede more control to different filmmakers while he has some creative control over the series. He revealed that he would like to “write the opening and closing stories for the next season and leave the middle to others,” he said, further explaining:

What I do is I curate stories that have not been done that could land well with the director. For example,’The Autopsy’ was a story revered among horror readers but was not well known and deemed unadaptable. So I said let’s adapt it.