Guillermo Del Toro has given us a monster-filled horror anthology for us to feast on this year with 8 fantastic episodes. Horror fans are no stranger to anthology shows by now. From the classic tv series The Twilight Zone to the children's series Goosebumps, and more modern horror anthologies like American Horror Story and Channel Zero which run as seasons, there is a lot out there. Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brings us to a well-rounded anthology show where each episode feels like an entire film. With every episode different from the last, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this series. If this show gets picked up for a second season, which it rightfully deserves, it needs to rely on its diverse storytelling to keep the momentum going.

There Is a Diverse Source Material to Draw From For Season 2

Where Cabinet of Curiosities really succeeds is in its adaptation of different short stories, as well as newly written stories to keep each episode fresh and unlike something we have seen before. The show has already tackled H. P. Lovecraft's "The Pickman's Model" and "Dreams in the Witch House" this season. Del Toro himself has penned two episodes, among other authors' short stories and comics being adapted here. For a possible second season of stories, the series will need to dive deeper into this approach.

What this show should do is adapt more short stories, offering an opportunity to elevate stories by authors from marginalized communities. That does not mean abandoning classic short stories, but just the addition of new ones by more modern authors that offer a new side to horror from their respective communities. While still a well-known name, Clive Barker has an incredible backlog of queer horror short stories that are great candidates for adaptations. Indigenous author Stephen Graham Jones also has many short stories that can offer a good springboard for an episodic horror. And those authors are just two names, there is an abundance of horror stories out there, and this show has a long-run potential because of that.

RELATED: ‘Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Episodes Ranked, From Messy to Mind-Blowing

Season 2 Would Introduce Viewers to More New and Beloved Directors

This season brought in many seasoned horror directors to adapt these episodes. The likes of Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Who Walks Alone at Night), and more. That is to say, this show brings an incredibly strong group of directors who then went on to offer a solid first season of the show. Some of these directors are less well-known, even if they've made a bit of a name for themselves in the horror community, they are still very early on in their careers, and Del Toro is giving them more room to work within this show.

If the show moves forward, this should be expanded. Season 1 offered a platform for the likes of Guillermo Navarro, who previously was better known for his cinematography work with Del Toro and Robert Rodriguez. Introducing new directors to the audience through an anthology is how we can get the most diverse and interesting pieces of storytelling. It would be fascinating to see directors from all over the world get a chance to direct potential future episodes and see how that influences the final product. Anthologies, by nature, should be a diverse offering of different themes and types of stories, or else they run the risk of becoming stale.

This is not to say that well-known directors shouldn't be left out either. They could work as a really nice draw for fans to watch the show beyond just people who are lured in by Del Toro's name on the title. Directors like Mike Flanagan, Scott Derrickson, Nia DaCosta, and Jordan Peele (especially seeing as Peele himself helmed a short reboot of The Twilight Zone) would all be great picks to direct their own solo episodes in the future. All of this would work as a great pull for the series, while also letting new and upcoming directors stand in the same place as these more well known directors.

If this show is lucky enough to get a Season 2 renewal in the future, which it deserves, bringing in more diverse stories and directors is the way to go. It will keep the series feeling new and possibly bring in more fans to see a more experimental show. So far, it seems that people really enjoy what Del Toro brings to the table, even when he is acting as a showrunner instead of an out-right director, his ability to fascinate us with monsters is crucial to this series. Giving us more of this good thing will certainly only uplift the horror space and bring this anthology series to terrifying new directions.