Before opening up Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on October 25, fans can hear the horrors that lie within starting today. Collider can exclusively reveal that Lakeshore Records will release the soundtrack of the new horror anthology series for purchase digitally ahead of the premiere. Featuring eight composers across eight separate episodes along with two more providing the show's theme and other tracks, each brings their own style to the table to make the series as a whole sound as terrifying as it looks.

Holly Amber Church created both the opening and closing themes for the series, capturing both the terror and the intrigue Cabinet of Curiosities is going for. With various string instruments going, it beckons viewers to open the cabinet and look at what's inside. Composers for the individual episodes include Tim Davies, Jeff Danna, Christopher Young, Daniele Luppi, Michael Yezerski, Anne Chmelewsky, Daniel Lopatin, and Jed Kurzel. Their various tracks run the gamut from the chilling, plonky "Surveillance Video" from Davies to the tense, ambient tones of Luppi's "The Lotion Lady" and even the synth-rock epic "The Viewing Suite" from Lopatin. Each track captures various elements of the series from the mystical to the downright terrifying and everything in between.

Closing out the soundtrack is a cover of Lydia Mendoza's "Mal Hombre" courtesy of Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno. It's the perfect capper to the list, abandoning the tenser, painstakingly produced tracks for a more stripped-down, acoustic song about the wickedness in the hearts of some men.

Finding different composers for each episode aligns with del Toro's process behind making Cabinet of Curiosities. The series is full of horror stories curated by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker and brought to life by talented individuals from throughout the industry handpicked by him. Individual stories will cover all shades of horror, ranging from the classically creepy tales to the more grotesque or downright Lovecraftian. Two of the stories also come straight from del Toro himself, capitalizing on the shorter format to give audiences the tales in a more concise manner.

On board for the series is a star-studded cast featuring F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Hannah Galway, Demetrius Grosse, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller, Sofia Boutella, David Hewlett, and Eric André. Created, written, and executive produced by del Toro, it'll see him reunite with a few previous collaborators like The Shape of Water's David Hewlett and Pan's Labyrinth's Guillermo Navarro as well as join forces with other creatives including Mandy's Panos Cosmatos, The Babadook's Jennifer Kent, and The Empty Man's David Prior among many others.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will air across four nights on Netflix with two episodes dropping every night starting October 25. Before that, you can presave the album and listen to a special preview of one track from each composer from the haunting soundtrack digitally below.

The Full Track List

01. Cabinet of Curiosities Main Title - Holly Amber Church

02. Cabinet of Curiosities Prologue - Holly Amber Church

03. Surveillance Video - Tim Davies

04. The Fourth Volume - Tim Davies

05. Looking for the Book - Tim Davies

06. Finding Dotty - Tim Davies

07. The Black Church - Jeff Danna

08. The Name Is Masson - Jeff Danna

09. The Ascent To Hell - Jeff Danna

10. The Queen Rat - Jeff Danna

11. The Autopsy - Christopher Young

12. The Transferable Alien Thing - Christopher Young

13. Horror Within You, Horror Within Me - Christopher Young

14. Nine To Five - Daniele Luppi

15. First Scratch - Daniele Luppi

16. The Lotion Lady - Daniele Luppi

17. In The Bathtub - Daniele Luppi

18. Thurber 1909 - Michael Yezerski

19. Fifteen Minutes and Rotting Flesh - Michael Yezerski

20. Dreams of Horror and Wonder - Michael Yezerski

21. Late for Tea - Michael Yezerski

22. The Feast Part 1 and Changing Times - Michael Yezerski

23. My Work - Michael Yezerski

24. The Feast Part 2 - Michael Yezerski

25. Epperley - Anne Chmelewsky

26. Frank Arrives - Anne Chmelewsky

27. Get Out of My Church - Anne Chmelewsky

28. Metamorphosis - Anne Chmelewsky

29. The Den - Anne Chmelewsky

30. The Viewing Suite - Daniel Lopatin

31. Arrival - Jed Kurzel

32. Murmuring - Jed Kurzel

33. Scream - Jed Kurzel

34. Vanishing - Jed Kurzel

35. Mal Hombre - Gaby Moreno