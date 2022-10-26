Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “The Outside.”

What would you give to be perfect on the outside? Even if we fight for the recognition of all kinds of beauty, it’s hard to deny some standards are considered in different social interactions. And those who don’t mirror these standards might have trouble fitting in. So, if you had a miraculous solution to transform your body into something more widely accepted, would you use it? That’s the question at the heart of “The Outside,” one of the horror stories presented in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), “The Outside” follows Stacey (Kate Micucci), a complete outcast who wants nothing more than be just like the other women at work. Written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) and based on a story by comic book author Emily Carroll, “The Outside” allows Stacey to get everything she wants. The price she ends up paying, however, might be too horrifying to make her transformation worthy.

RELATED: How Guillermo del Toro Became a Horror Name by Being Unapologetically Himself

The Lonely Life of an Outcast

Image via Netflix

“The Outside” begins by showing us how Stacey leads a lonely life. Despite the Christmas decorations, Stacey doesn’t have anyone to share her festive joys but her husband, Keith (Martin Starr), a police officer. And when Keith is not home, Stacey just spends hours in front of the television, watching all the ads that constantly make her feel inadequate about how she looks. Stacey only interrupts her ritual to call Keith every time she hears a noise in the house, just for him to calm her down and explain a house creaks for no reason.

Things are not much better at the bank where Stacey works, as the women constantly gossip about plastic surgery, cosmetics, and the sex life of other people. Stacey, a taxidermy enthusiast, doesn’t have much to share with her colleagues. Even worse, all the women at the bank build their lives around spending as much money as they can on beauty improvements. Stacey, on the other hand, doesn’t believe any skincare treatment could fix her looks, so she accepts her place in the shadows, from where she can only covet the friendship bounds she’s certain she can never have.

Stacey’s luck seems to change once she gets surprisingly invited to the Secret Santa party of Gina (Kylee Evans), the queen bee of the bank women. What’s even better is that she takes a piece of paper with Gina’s name from inside Santa’s hat. Thrilled with the opportunity to finally fit in, Stacey uses all her taxidermy expertise to stuff a duck she can gift to Gina. On the evening of the party, however, Stacey realizes things are not so different in Gina’s home as they are at work. That’s because all the women chat as if she wasn’t there. And when the time comes to trade gifts, Stacey realizes she is the only woman who doesn’t know that the Secret Santa game is not so secret. In fact, Gina had bought everyone a tube of the expensive Alo Glo beauty lotion.

Things take a turn for the worse once Stacey offers the stuffed duck to Gina, a blatantly badly-received gift. The most painful moment in the night, however, comes when Stacey tries to copy all her colleagues and put some Alo Glo on her face, only to find out she’s the only woman allergic to the product. Instead of moisturizing her skin, Alo Glo leaves a nasty rash behind, red, itchy, and painful. The allergic reaction is so strong that Stacey has to return home earlier, missing her chance to fit in. Stacey’s nightmare, however, is only beginning.

Beautiful on the Outside, Rotten on the Inside

Image via Netflix

Stacey gets home and tells her husband what happened. Keith then recommends she stop using Alo Glo and just accept she’s beautiful the way she is. Stacey seems to agree, but in the middle of the night, she turns on the TV to consume all the content that makes her feel bad about herself. To her surprise, there’s an ad for Alo Glo on the television, presented by a handsome man (Dan Stevens). What’s weirder is that the man seems to be talking directly with Stacey about how Alo Glo transforms body, mind, and soul. That’s just the case, as Stacey begins a discussion with the man inside the TV. She tells him about the rash, but the man insists there’s no allergic reaction. The rash is just a side effect of Alo Glo, and the more it hurts, the more it’s working. So, if she ever wants to be beautiful, instead of lonely, she should buy more lotion and keep spreading it all over her body.

Stacey does as she’s told by the television and spends a lot of money on the miraculous body lotion. However, the more she uses Alo Glo, the more her skin burns and scratches. Stacey is obviously in agony, which leads to a big fight with her husband. Keith doesn’t understand why she would endure so much pain just to become like the shallow women at work. Stacey points out how Keith will never understand her loneliness because, as a man, he’s not judged for his weight, age, and beauty. The fight is just the first crack in their relationship.

The days go by, and Stacey uses large quantities of Alo Glo. Her allergic reaction is so severe that she even calls in sick and skips work. She starts to doubt Alo Glo’s effects, but the man on the television shows up again and convinces her to trust the process. Meanwhile, the Alo Glo tubes Stacey bought gained life in the basement, with the lotion escaping its plastic confinements to become one big puddle of goo. From the goo, a human shape rises, tall and full of lovely curves. The creature represents Stacey's future self, and once she sees this beautiful gooey doppelganger she’s confident she made the right choice. The fights with Keith become more vicious, though, as her husband tries to tell her she’s funny, intelligent, and full of life, and he doesn’t want Stacey to change.

Realizing Keith will never accept her change, Stacey snaps, confronts him, and sticks a knife in his forehead. Keith is bleeding all over the living room, asking Stacey to help him. Unfortunately, all he gets is a bloody death once Stacey comes back carrying an ax. Stacey takes her husband’s body to the basement, removes his flesh, and stuffs his outside. Keith will never again worry about changing because he’ll forever look the same, a stuffed man sitting on the couch. As for Stacey, the gooey doppelganger leads her to a bathtub where she can fully submerge in Alo Glo. Once she rises from the lotion, she’s a different woman, more like the doppelganger.

Stacey cuts her hair, wears her best dress and jewelry, puts on some makeup, and goes to work. Once she gets into the bank, all the women compliment the change, pointing out how Stacey is unexpectedly beautiful. The group quickly starts to gossip about the same old subjects, commenting on other people’s bodies and praising their own beauty procedures. Stacey got what she wanted and is now beautiful on the outside. However, on the inside, she sacrifices her passions and the man she loves just to be part of a twisted community.