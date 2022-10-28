Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “The Viewing.”

What if you got an invitation, out of the blue, to be part of a very exclusive viewing in the house of a reclusive billionaire? It could be the experience of a lifetime, but it comes with its risks. Even so, four strangers will answer the call in Panos Cosmatos' (Mandy) “The Viewing,” the most stylish episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Written by Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, “The Viewing” might become the most divisive episode of the series, as it puts style way ahead of substance. Even so, there’s something mesmerizing in a drug-infused slow burn ending in such an explosive way. But before we get to the weird conclusion of “The Viewing,” we must go back to the night of September 22, 1979, when four people meet at a garage building in the middle of the night.

Drink, Smoke, Snort

On the night of the viewing, the four guests of billionaire Lionel Lassiter (Peter Weller) meet at a garage with no information of what they are going to see that evening or why their host is being so secretive. The group is composed of famous novelist Guy Landon (Steve Agee), musician Randall Roth (Eric André), astrophysicist Charlotte Xie (Charlyne Yi), and esoteric Targ Reinhard (Michael Therriault). It’s an unusual ensemble, and all they have in common is that they’ve been part of late-night talk shows on the radio. While discussing the mysterious viewing they are about to be part of, a man named Hector (Saad Siddiqui) arrives with a van and tells them to hop aboard.

Hector's van has no windows in the back that guests can use to see where they are going. They only know that Lionel is meeting them at the Sandpiper House, a custom-made mansion where the billionaire remains hidden from the world. The conversation is soon interrupted by Hector, who reveals their host asked them to listen in silence to a radio emission during their trip. Meanwhile, we see Lionel in the Sandpiper House, injected with some drug by Dr. Zahra (Sofia Boutella), his right-hand woman. This scene will be the first of many drug-consuming moments in “The Viewing.”

When the guests arrive at the Sandpiper Mansion, they are taken to a room with golden machine guns hanging on the walls, where Dr. Zahra awaits them on an oversized round couch. Around the couch are glasses with each guest's favorite drinks. More than showing hospitality, the beverages are proof of Lionel’s reach, as he gathered information about each of the guests to the point where he knew Randall liked LapSang SouChong tea sided with rare Tibetan mentholated cigarettes. While everyone is happy with their drink, Randall seems concerned about the cigarettes. He has been trying to quit smoking and doesn’t seem comfortable with the gift.

Lionel arrives in the room carrying a special bottle of Japanese whiskey that survived World War II bombings and an earthquake. The bottle is unique, but Lionel opens it to share it with his guests. Randall is the only one unwilling to drink, but he’s pushed by Lionel, who wants everyone to be on the same wavelength before the viewing. Randall drinks the whiskey, smokes a cigarette, and prepares for the next rounds.

While talking around the table, Lionel reveals why each of them was chosen to be part of the exciting viewing. Guy was once the best novelist of all time and might need an extraordinary experience to inspire him to be great again. Charlotte has been developing equations that show we are not alone in the universe and that aliens are probabilistically real. Targ supposed extra-sensorial abilities allow him to connect to other plans of existence. And Randall is the best musician alive, and since there’s no higher art form than music, Lionel wanted him to use the viewing to take his compositions to a higher level.

Lionel’s explanation already gives us clues about what the viewing is all about. Still, before moving to the Obelisk Room, Lionel makes sure his guests smoke weed and snort the most refined Peruvian cocaine, spiced with a blue powder drug developed by Dr. Zahra herself. Drug consumption is a test for Lionel to see if his guests are willing to expand their consciousness. And since no one wants to be left out of the party, they all get as high as a human can be. And when everyone is tripping, Lionel finally decides to begin the viewing.

The Viewing

Lionel’s guests are taken to an adjacent room where a giant meteorite is exposed on top of a pedestal. The meteorite looks like a fossil instead of a rock, and Charlotte is the first to notice its uniqueness. As it turns out, the meteorite is impervious to X-ray, cannot be dated by carbon tests, and seems to be made of a substance that cannot be found in the periodic table. So despite Lionel’s money, he couldn’t find out what the meteorite really was, even though it’s obvious it doesn’t come from Earth.

Pumped by the viewing, Randall lights cigarettes in the Obelisk Room, despite Lionel asking him to put them out. All the guests discuss the nature of the meteor until the mineral sucks in the smoke of Randall’s cigarette. Then, to make things weirder, the stone begins to glow with pulsating light and emits a high-pitch tone that is almost deafening. Finally, the meteor shatters, revealing a yellow gooey creature hiding inside. Two tentacles rise from the creature's body toward the ceiling, trapping all the people present into a trance. Their noses begin to bleed as the mansion's electricity starts to crackle. The first victim is Targ, whose face melts away. After that, Guy’s head explodes, breaking everyone else’s trance.

Once they are released from the creature’s spell, Charlotte and Randall run away from the Obelisk Room as fast as they can. Dr. Zahra, however, tries to touch the alien, only to have her face melt away. As for Lionel, the billionaire sits on the ground, shocked by the bloody spectacle. The creature melts itself, drips from the pedestals, and expands towards Lionel, merging with the man’s body.

Hector realizes something’s wrong when Charlotte and Randall escape the Obelkisk Room. After opening the door to let the guests out of the mansion, Hector grabs one of the machine guns from the wall and goes after the alien. The creature pleads with Hector for help, only to be greeted with bullets. The alien remains unscathed by Hector’s attack and returns fire with the two tentacles growing from Lionel’s back. As a result, Hector is fried by the yellow electricity from the creature.

Charlotte and Randall steal one of Lionel’s cars and drive as fast as they can into the night. After a while, Charlotte hits the break. They wonder if what they experienced was real, and just as Lionel wanted, their lives will be forever changed. As for the creature, it escapes the mansion, walks into the woods, and looks at its reflection in a puddle. The image makes the creature shriek in pain, and we are left wondering if the cry comes from the man trapped inside or the alien lost in our world. Next, the creature enters the sewer system and emerges in the city, disrupting the electricity everywhere it goes. And finally, Lionel becomes an item in the alien's collection instead of owning the most precious object in the world.