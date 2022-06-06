Netflix has unveiled the first creepy teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an upcoming horror anthology featuring stories by some of the best horror directors in the world.

The teaser conjures some gruesome imagery del Toro will display in his cabinet of curiosities. We can see a dead body in a morgue, another own being eaten by worms in the dirt, and a creepy house that seems to be haunted by a dark force. There will be monsters, cursed necklaces, and menacing flocks of birds in eight independent stories directed by some of the most potent voices of horror.

As the new trailer reveals, each of the eight stories of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosity will be directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), David Prior (The Empty Man), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Miss Bala), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). It’s worth noticing there are only seven directors listed for eight horror stories, which means either one of the directors will helm two stories, or del Toro himself will take care of one episode — fingers crossed.

Image via Netflix

While we already knew some writers and directors working in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, the new teaser underlines how the master of fantasy wants to use his upcoming anthology to highlight the massive talent of other filmmakers. del Toro will be acting as showrunner and producer in Cabinet of Curiosities, but we can only hope he also helps develop some practical creatures for the upcoming series. It would be great to see the anthology series receive the same visual treatment of del Toro’s Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, and The Shape of the Water, all featuring impressive practical monsters that aged like a good wine.

The impressive cast of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities includes Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller. As the new teaser revealed, five new names also joined the cast: Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Kate Micucci, and Charlyne Yi. del Toro develops Cabinet of Curiosities with producers and longtime collaborators J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water) and Gary Ungar (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy).

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities comes to Netflix sometime in 2022. Check out the new teaser trailer below: