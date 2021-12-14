Tim Burton has always been open about the influences on his career. Most well-known is probably his love for horror films starring Vincent Price, but there’s also clear inspiration from Ray Harryhausen in Burton’s stop motion films, and even in his live-action work. He’s mentioned Dr. Seuss, Roald Dahl, Universal and Hammer horror cycles, Mario Bava, and made a movie about his passion for Margaret Keane. Many critics and academics who have examined Burton’s work also see another strong influence: 1920’s The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.

Biographer Mark Salisbury brought up the subject of Caligari to Burton in an interview for the first edition of Burton on Burton in the 1990s. Salisbury thought he detected an overt influence of Caligari in the short film “Vincent.” Burton said that while he grew up seeing pictures from Caligari, he had only watched it “recently,” and that “Vincent” owed more to Dr. Seuss. The black and white photography and general horror aesthetic helped to suggest Caligari, but it wasn’t a conscious influence. Still, fans of Burton would do well to give Caligari a watch; more than any other film of the silent era, it reflects his approach to filmmaking.

Image via Decla-Bioscop

RELATED: 100 Essential Movies Every Serious Film Fan Should See

It’s not surprising that “Vincent’s” classic horror look brought Caligari to Salisbury’s mind; Caligari was once dubbed “the first true horror film” by Roger Ebert. It was part of cinema's German Expressionist movement, an outgrowth of Expressionism in painting and poetry. While sometimes considered difficult to define, Expressionism can broadly be described as an artistic approach emphasizing subjectivity: the external environment is depicted as perceived by the internal mind, resulting in exaggerations and distortions of color, shape, movement, and language. The style was in vogue throughout Europe in the early 20th century, and in German films, it often manifested through radical manipulation of lighting, stylized makeup and performances, and outrageous production design. The plots and themes of many German Expressionist films tended toward subjects of madness, betrayal, and the occult. It was prints of these sorts of films – Caligari, Metropolis, and Nosferatu – that showed filmmakers elsewhere in the world just how much could be achieved visually in their medium. The producers and directors of Universal’s horror cycle in Hollywood were particularly influenced by Expressionism, as were the early practitioners of film noir. The inspiration manifested as a signature set of imagery; heavy use of shadows, odd camera angles, the stark contrast of light and dark. To this day, fright films and crime thrillers often drift in this direction, and “Expressionism” in movie conversations sometimes refers to a particular look more than a principle.

Image via Decla-Bioscop

Tim Burton is no stranger to accusations of putting pictures before plot, but his approach to film has always been Expressionistic in a deeper sense than surface gloss. If he didn’t grow up with Caligari, Burton has cited the broader Expressionist movement as inspiring him. He felt that they “captured a spirit and a feeling of, like, being in a dreamscape or inside of somebody’s mind.” His films often tend toward the traditional image of an Expressionist horror film, but not exclusively, and not without character-driven purpose. “Sometimes people see the image and don’t go any further,” he once told David Edelstein in response to his critics, while insisting that “the image is the feeling.” Gotham City looks the way it does in Burton’s Batman movies so that it matches Batman’s personality. The pastel houses are so colored in Edward Scissorhands because the design is channeled through Edward’s eyes. London never looked the way it does in Sweeney Todd, but that’s how Sweeney perceives it.

But even Burton hasn’t attempted anything as extreme as The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. I don’t know of any surviving film that has. Other movies were made entirely in a soundstage, and others have turned their backs on naturalism, but 101 years after its premiere, Caligari still stands alone. You’ve never seen the laws of perspective so thoroughly violated in practical live-action filmmaking than in this movie. How many pictures are there where the set achieves lighting effects? Much of Caligari has high-key lighting, but you don’t notice it thanks to the massive shadows and shafts of light painted directly onto the sets. Then there are the performances of Werner Krauss as the titular doctor and Conrad Veidt as his somnambulist slave Cesare, pushed and twisted to match the jagged production design as much as possible.

Image via Decla-Bioscop

Like Burton’s films, all this crazy imagery isn’t there for its own sake. Caligari was the brainchild of writers Carl Mayer and Hans Janowitz, two pacifist scribes left disgusted in the wake of the first world war. The pair cobbled separate and shared experiences together with a murder mystery tale wherein the mad doctor Caligari sends Cesare out on rampages. The writers insisted that the film was an expression of the madness of the authoritarian power that ran through Europe in World War I; just how much of that was intended, and how much was claimed after critical analysis read those themes into the movie, is an ongoing debate among film historians. Janowitz wasn’t shy about making self-aggrandizing and contradictory claims in later years. But Caligari is undeniably a mad authority figure, exploiting Cesare’s absence of will to wreak terror upon the village of Holstenwall. And Erich Pommer, head of production at Decla Film, remembered the writers as dedicated to experimentation with the film.

But a script is not a finished product, and contrary to some of Janowitz’s later claims, there was no indication in the writing that Caligari’s look should match its themes. That came from art directors Hermann Warm, Walter Reimann, and Walter Röhrig. That is to say, the three of them devised the specific look of the film and executed it; whether they or director Robert Wiene thought of stylizing Caligari to such a degree in the first place is another disputed topic. The three designers came from the Expressionist school, and rejected any naturalistic approach as inappropriate to such a story; Warm has been quoted as saying that film as a rule “must be drawings brought to life.” To achieve their expressionistic vision, the design team created large chunks of the production out of painted canvas. To them, this was artistically satisfying; to the production company, it was a cost saver, and the popularity of Expressionism at the time boded well for box office success.

Image via Decla-Bioscop

As originally conceived, Caligari was the story of a mad doctor and his slave, with a brief introductory frame. The sharp, distorted production design would then reflect the brutal power Caligari held in his hands. But during production, and over the writers’ strenuous protests, the frame story was changed to provide a twist ending: the young man (Friedrich Fehér) who has supposedly investigated and triumphed over Caligari is revealed to be a madman, the story he has just told populated by his deranged perceptions of his fellow inmates in an asylum run by the man Francis believes to be Dr. Caligari. This seems to recast the film’s bizarre appearance as a product of Francis’s imagination. Yet when Francis is taken away to a cell, it turns out to be the one he imagined imprisoning Caligari in, with all the distortions and painted shadows. The lingering close-up of the asylum director that ends the film is also far from reassuring (even less so when one learns of Werner Krauss's Nazi sympathies). Was the whole thing a lunatic’s delusion, or is there still something cruel and tyrannical in the director reflected by the outside world?

There’s no hard answer given, and whether the frame story helps or hurts the film’s social commentary and Expressionist intentions is one more matter of debate around Caligari. Yet that in itself gives Caligari one more link to Burton, who has told Salisbury and other interviewers that he prefers films that leave themselves open to interpretation. Caligari is a film that will offer any viewer plenty to interpret.

Why 'Ed Wood' Is Still Tim Burton’s Best Movie The filmmaker's 1994 black-and-white drama remains his best.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email