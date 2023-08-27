The Big Picture Cad Bane, the deadly bounty hunter from Star Wars, now has his own realistic statue from Gentle Giant, complete with his iconic hat and blasters.

The limited edition statues are based on Cad Bane's appearance in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, and feature detailed sculpting and paint applications.

The figure is available to pre-order now.

Star Wars fans heads up: Cad Bane has got his own statue from Gentle Giant LTD. The realistic 1/7 scale statue sees one of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters in his Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett best, that stands about 11-inch tall. It comes complete with his signature wide-brimmed hat and blasters in his hands. Based on the character’s appearance in the Disney+ series, the statues are limited to 3000 pieces that feature detailed sculpting and paint applications and come packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box.

Cad Bane has been a recurring fan-favorite antagonist in the Star Wars universe ever since he first appeared in Star Wars: Clone Wars (voiced by Corey Burton) Season 1 finale. Created by George Lucas, Dave Filoni, and Henry Gilroy the ruthless bounty hunter re-emerged in Disney+ animated feature Star Wars: The Bad Batch after Clone Wars ended its run. He continued his ruthless bounty hunting following the rise of the Galactic Empire, at the end of the series we see him stranded as Shand sabotaged his ship.

Cad Bane’s Live-Action Appearance

Bane’s misadventure continued in Star Wars’ live-action series when he returned to pose a threat to Tattoine in Book of Boba Fett, five years after the fall of the Galactic Empire. He was hired by the Pyke Syndicate to take over Freetown. While Bane threatened the people of Freetown to remain neutral in the upcoming war with Boba (Temuera Morrison), Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) wasn’t having any of it since he believed in keeping his city clean of the spice trade, but a duel erupts between Bane and The Marshall, and the latter takes a beating. Tough in the final battle, Boba Fett overpowers and stabs Bane with a Tusken gaffi stick, and that’s what we saw last of him.

While fans don’t know where Cad Bane will appear next, they’ll certainly be glad to see him challenging fan-favorite heroes in the future. While we do not have a confirmation about the second season of Book of Boba Fett there are plenty of new shows and movies slated in the Star Wars universe for his return. Meanwhile, you can pre-order the new statue here, and check out more images below: