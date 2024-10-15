M. Night Shyamalan is a prolific director and producer known for his plot twists, and the Max original thriller Caddo Lake follows suit. Written and directed by Celine Held and Logan George and produced by Shyamalan, what starts as a tense family drama turns into a time travel thriller when our two protagonists, Paris (Dylan O'Brien) and Ellie (Eliza Scanlen), discover a small portion of the lake that acts as a portal through time, but those passing through have no control over when they end up. While Paris tries to find answers regarding his mother's death, Ellie searches for her missing stepsister Anna (Caroline Falk), and though they never meet, Paris and Ellie's lives overlap in unexpected ways.

Paris and Ellie Time Travel To Save Anna

Caddo Lake presents us with two timelines — Paris' in 2003 and Ellie's in 2022. In 2003, Paris is grieving his mother's death several years prior, not convinced that it was a seizure that caused her to drive off a bridge with both of them inside. His ex-girlfriend Cee (Diana Hopper) comes to town, and they reconnect, but she's skeptical when Paris tries to show her the strange portion of the lake that makes his hand tremble and ears bleed. In 2022, Anna has disappeared and her mother, Celeste (Lauren Ambrose), blames Ellie for it, since Anna left to follow Ellie. In truth, Anna had unknowingly gone through the time portal and emerged in the year 1952, which is when Paris and Ellie's stories start to converge.

Hearing Ellie calling out to Anna, Paris goes through the portal and finds Anna unconscious and injured on the ground. He leaves her with some cattle ranchers to take her to get medical treatment, which is when he finds out he's traveled back to 1952. At that point, Caddo Lake was completely drained for the construction of the dam, meaning the time portal near Goat Island was exposed. Every time the area is flooded with water, however, the portal is cut off.

Meanwhile, still searching for Anna, Ellie travels through the portal a few times. First, she travels back just 24 hours earlier when Anna first went missing. When she returns to the portal, she travels a month into the past to the same night she had a massive fight with her mom. Ellie goes through the portal once more and lands in 2005, where she finds Anna's life jacket. While in 2005, Ellie spots Anna's cancer necklace hanging from the rearview mirror of someone's car and breaks in to steal it. The car belongs to Cee, the younger version of her mother, who is carrying baby Ellie in her arms. She tells Ellie the necklace belonged to Paris' mother, Anna. By this time, Paris has been missing for two years and Cee thinks Ellie may be the girl he left them for, and begs her to tell Paris to come back. This is when Ellie starts to put the pieces together and realizes that Anna traveled back in time and stayed there for the rest of her life, eventually giving birth to Ellie's father, Paris.

Ellie and Celeste Learn the Truth About Paris and Anna at the End of 'Caddo Lake'

Still in 2005, Ellie goes to an Internet café and researches Anna, finding old yearbook pictures of her and a remembrance of life website with pictures of her and Paris. By 2005, Anna had already been dead for six years, and Ellie realizes that Anna is actually her grandmother. Ellie goes back through the portal and lands in 2022, three days after young Anna has disappeared. She makes it back just before water fills the area again and the portal is cut off. As for Paris, after going back through the portal with the intention of returning to his time, 2003, he actually winds up in 2022, while the search for young Anna is in full swing. The police find him on Anna's boat, arrest him, and take him to the hospital for his injuries, but Paris escapes and steals Celeste and Daniel's (Eric Lange) car. Before he speeds off, Celeste appears to recognize him as Paris, who disappeared 20 years ago, looking exactly as he did back then.

Cornered by the police, Paris jumps off the dam into Caddo Lake, trying to make it back to the portal before the dam breaks and floods the area, but he's too late. The dam starts to break, and Paris is killed after he's pulled underwater and hits his head on a rock. Ellie and Celeste see his death reported on the news, realizing that Paris never meant to abandon them all those years ago, and that Anna's disappearance, though tragic, was essential to Ellie's existence. It's a bittersweet ending in that Paris and Anna may be gone for good, but Ellie and Celeste now have a chance to repair their relationship by knowing the full truth.

Caddo Lake (2024) Director Logan George , Celine Held Cast Dylan O'Brien , Eliza Scanlen , Caroline Falk , Lauren Ambrose , Sam Hennings , Diana Hopper , Eric Lange , Lance E. Nichols , Nina Leon , David Maldonado , Kim Baptiste , Jules Hilillo Fernandez Main Genre Thriller Writers Logan George , Celine Held Runtime 104 Minutes

Caddo Lake is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

