M. Night Shyamalan, who never ceases to amaze fans with his top-notch filmmaking and producing prowess, has a new mystery film, Caddo Lake, set to debut this fall on the popular streamer, Max. While it's been only just a month since Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Trap got released in the U.S. and which has so far earned $76.6 million worldwide, the director-producer keeps proving that he’s a real master of his craft. Caddo Lake has Shyamalan in a producer role through his Blinding Edge Pictures banner, while Celine Held and Logan George serve as the writers and directors of the film.

Max has officially set a release date for the film, as Caddo Lake will arrive on October 10, starring Dylan O'Brien and Eliza Scanlen. The streamer also dropped an intriguing teaser, beginning with Scanlen rowing on the titular lake and sporting a grave look. The acting duo is joined by Diana Hopper, Caroline Falk, Sam Hennings, Eric Lange, and Lauren Ambrose, making up the ensemble cast.

Reports reveal that Caddo Lake was inspired by an online photograph of the real Caddo Lake, which filmmakers Held and George stumbled upon. That led to lots of visits to the cypress forest on the border of Texas and Louisiana ahead of the movie’s development. Caddo Lake began filming on October 4, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana, after the ensemble cast was formed. Filming wrapped on November 18, 2021.

Who Is M. Night Shyamalan?

Shyamalan has been in the entertainment industry since 1992 but made his breakthrough five years later with Disney’s The Sixth Sense. The movie, starring Bruce Willis, earned him two Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. In 2000, Shyamalan released another successful pic, Unbreakable, also starring Willis, which further cemented his standing in the industry. The next two years saw the prominent filmmaker create more amazing productions, including Signs (2002) and The Village (2004). All in all, his films have grossed $3 billion globally.

Shyamalan is producing Caddo Lake alongside Ashwin Rajan, Kara Durrett, and Josh Godfrey. Kimberly Steward, Harrison Huffman, and Will Greenfield are executive producing. As teased by the producers’ synopsis, the movie is set around an eight-year-old girl’s mysterious disappearance and a series of past deaths and vanishings starting to connect, forever altering a broken family’s history.

Caddo Lake will hit Max on Thursday, October 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more news, and check out the movie’s teaser above! In the meantime, Trap is still playing in theaters and you can grab your tickets below.

