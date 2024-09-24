Max is currently enjoying an extreme run of success after the recent release of The Penguin, which beat out other properties such as Succession and The White Lotus with its premiere, but there's a Max Original Movie coming soon that just got an exciting new look. The streaming service just debuted the first trailer for Caddo Lake, the upcoming horror thriller starring Dylan O'Brien, which has been set for release on October 10. The film tells the story of an 8-year-old who goes missing on Caddo Lake, and then a series of deaths and disappearances begin to link together and all tie back to the same broken family. In addition to O'Brien, the film also stars Eliza Scanlen, Diana Hopper, and Caroline Falk, and comes in at a concise runtime of 1:39.

Caddo Lake was written by Logan George and Celine Held, who will also co-direct the project together. George most recently directed several episodes of the hit Apple TV+ series Dark Matter, which stars Jennifer Connelly and Joel Edgerton and is adapted from Blake Crouch's novel of the same name. George also directed several episodes of another Apple TV+ series, Servant, and worked with Prime Video on Modern Love. Held also worked with George on the aforementioned projects for Apple TV+ and Prime Video, and also served as the writer on Topside, the 2020 psychological drama which she also starred in alongside Jared Abrahamson. Caddo Lake is currently the only project that Held and George have in development together, but if it is well-received and produces strong numbers, their phones will likely be ringing off the hook in the weeks following its release.

What Are Some Popular Movies To Watch on Max?

The Max top 10 had been stagnant for a few weeks, but things have gotten a major shake up in the last few days with the additions of Civil War, I Saw the TV Glow, and Bodies Bodies Bodies to the platform which have all climbed into the top 10. The Martian, the space epic starring Matt Damon and directed by Ridley Scott, has also been a mainstay in the Max top 10, with Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 hanging around the top 10 steadily since its premiere on the platform several weeks ago.

Caddo Lake premieres on October 10. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Caddo Lake on Max in just a few short weeks.

Caddo Lake (2024) Director Logan George , Celine Held Cast Dylan O'Brien , Eliza Scanlen , Lauren Ambrose , Eric Lange , Sam Hennings , Diana Hopper , Lance E. Nichols , Nina Leon , David Maldonado , Kim Baptiste , Jody Sellers , Greysen Conley , Jules Hilillo Fernandez Writers Logan George , Celine Held

