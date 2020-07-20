‘Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer’ DLC Content and Season Pass Revealed

If you’re a fan of ATLUS’ RPG franchise Shin Megami Tensei, you probably enjoyed today’s Nintendo Direct. If not, well, there wasn’t a whole lot of other news to go around. However, for fans of the legendary Zelda franchise, a new batch of content by way of three DLCs and a Season Pass was definitely better than nothing.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda is a rhythmic revisit of all things Legend of Zelda, as you might have guessed even if you aren’t familiar with the roguelike from Brace Yourself Games that debuted a little over a year ago on the Switch. The clever crossover of Crypt of the NecroDancer and the iconic Zelda franchise allows players to control Link or Princess Zelda as they explore randomly generated overworld areas and dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule, all to the beat of 25 remixed Legend of Zelda tunes. Now, however, with the addition of three DLC packs (and an available Season Pass), players will get all-new characters, more than twice the tunes overall, and new story content. Plus, for newcomers to the game who want everything in one neat package, a full version of the Switch game with all available DLC content will be arriving this October.

Here’s everything we learned from today’s Nintendo Direct:

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda