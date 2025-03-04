The Planet of the Apes franchise has always been built on legacies. With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024), a new chapter unfolds centuries after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). At the heart of the film is Noa (Owen Teague), a young chimpanzee from a peaceful community called the Eagle Clan, who stirred many fan questions about his connection to Caesar (Andy Serkis) — the revolutionary leader who redefined the fate of ape civilization.

Given Noa’s striking similarities to Caesar, in terms of appearance and characterization, theories have surfaced as to whether the two share the same family tree. Many thematic elements in the latest installment would make one believe the writers behind the movie are leading up to that reveal. However, Teague himself has debunked the truth that Noa is not a biological descendant of Caesar but rather a spiritual successor who embodies the ideals of the legendary leader.

Noa Is Not a Direct Descendant of Caesar in 'Kingdom of the Planet of Apes'

Image via 20th Century Studios

To understand Noa’s connection to Caesar, it is important to remember the film’s setting. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place approximately 300 years after Caesar led his community to freedom and helped establish a new civilization for the apes. Over these three centuries, ape societies have grown, evolved, and divided into different factions, each interpreting Caesar’s legacy in their own way. Some honor his teachings, like Raka (the speculated last follower of the Order of Caesar), while others distort them for personal or political gain.

Noa comes from the Eagle Clan, a small, isolated community of apes that has developed individualistic traditions, including a sacred bond with eagles. His people live peacefully, seemingly uninvolved with the larger conflicts occurring in the world. But one day, when a warlord named Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) — who has taken Caesar’s name as a title rather than a hereditary claim — attacks Noa’s village and enslaves his people, Noa is thrust into an epic journey of discovery, survival, and leadership.

One of the main reasons fans initially speculated about a potential blood relation between Noa and Caesar is their obvious physical resemblance. Noa, like Caesar, is a chimpanzee with deep-set eyes and a similarly strong presence. His movements and posture even resemble Caesar’s, which may be an intentional nod by director Wes Ball to create a sense of familiarity. Nevertheless, Owen Teague spoke to EW and clarified that Noa is not meant to be Caesar’s direct descendant. Teague states, "Caesar’s legacy plays a part in this film because that's the world and Caesar’s kind of the father figure of the apes, of this universe, but this is a new generation." Given the 300-year gap between the two characters, a direct bloodline would be difficult to prove. Instead, Noa’s resemblance serves as a symbolic link, reminding audiences that even though Caesar is long gone, his influence remains deeply ingrained in ape society.

Noa is a Spiritual Successor to Caesar, Embodying His Leadership and Empathy