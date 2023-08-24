The Big Picture The Kardashian-Jenner clan's new documentary series, House of Kardashian, will provide an in-depth look at their personal struggles, scandals, and the cost of fame.

The series includes never-before-seen interviews and footage, including contributions from Caitlyn Jenner, who shares her thoughts on the family's television legacy.

The documentary aims to challenge the audience to recognize the family's power and influence beyond popular culture, exploring their impact on society as a whole.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's career has skyrocketed since Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted in 2007. After the show enjoyed nearly 14 years of reign on E!, the family returned for another reality show (which debuted on Hulu) just over a year after KUWTK concluded in 2021. Now, a new documentary series about the famous family is set to be released on Sky, providing an in-depth look at the family. Titled House of Kardashian, the three-part docuseries will also feature never-before-seen interviews and clips with Caitlyn Jenner.

Produced by Fremantle’s 72 films, the upcoming documentary series will explore the family's life further by highlighting some of their personal struggles, the cost of fame, and some of the scandals and controversies that rocked each of their lives. It aims to challenge "the audience to think about the power and influence the family wields across many facets of society — not just popular culture."

A “Bold, Entertaining Storytelling” About a Family Who Left an Indelible Mark on Popular Culture

Image via E! Entertainment

The series will also include Caitlyn's unseen footage as well as "those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning." In a press release, the former Olympic athlete said that joining the interview process allowed her to share her thoughts on her family's television legacy. “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

Sky's director of documentaries Poppy Dixon believes the family's influence on popular culture and society is undeniable. “The story behind how these women redefined the word ‘dynasty,’ all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves."

Apart from the docuseries, the Kardashian-Jenner family will be back for another season of their Hulu reality show, with more fun, family bonds, and drama to look forward to. The fourth season, which will hit Hulu on September 28, will most likely delve further into Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy with husband Travis Barker and Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's drama. The synopsis for Season 4 reads: "The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family."