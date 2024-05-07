The Big Picture LEGO has unveiled a new Star Destroyer set featuring Cal Kestis and more iconic Star Wars characters, available for pre-order now.

Actor Cameron Monaghan may bring Cal Kestis to live-action, possibly alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi or in Dave Filoni's Mando-Verse.

Stay tuned for more potential Star Wars projects featuring Cal Kestis, with two successful Jedi games already under his belt.

While Star Wars fans eagerly await one beloved video game character's live-action or animated debut, a new figure will have to suffice. A new LEGO Star Destroyer set, which is now available for pre-order ahead of release on August 1, showcased the first look at Cal Kestis outside the Jedi video game series. The LEGO set features a large Star Destroyer, as well as Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, and several Imperial Officers. The set is in honor of Star Wars Lego's 25th anniversary and is priced at $159.99.

Cameron Monaghan has portrayed Cal Kestis in both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and has shown interest in portraying the character in live-action in the past. Other than Cal Kestis, Monaghan has been working in Hollywood for more than 20 years, but his most notable roles are Ian Gallagher in Shameless, Asher in The Giver (a dystopian sci-fi film which also stars Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep, Taylor Swift, and Katie Holmes), and Mason in Vampire Academy. He has been nominated for several awards for his performance as Cal Kestis in both Jedi games, and while there's been no official word on a transition to live-action, there are a few places that would make sense.

Where Could Cal Kestis Appear in Live-Action?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place five years after Revenge of the Sith in 14 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin), and Jedi: Survivor is set five years after in 9 BBY, the same year as the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. If Obi-Wan Kenobi gets a second season, there's room for Cal Kestis to appear alongside one of the most famous Jedi of all time. Dave Filoni's Mando-Verse is also an option, which takes place after the fall of The Empire and would mean Cal Kestis would have to survive the events of the Jedi series, which has yet to be confirmed.

It's also possible that Monaghan's Cal Kestis could receive a new project to headline himself, instead of appearing in someone else's series/movie. With five years between games and a future that's currently in limbo, there's no lack of material to draw from for a potential Cal Kestis project. With two games that have been smash hits and a third confirmed to be on the way, Cal Kestis has proven himself worth of a live-action Star Wars project.

The Star Wars Destroyer LEGO set is now available for pre-order, and both Star Wars Jedi games are available on all platforms.