The Big Picture Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell's reunion in Calamity Jane is a nostalgic celebration for fans of their chemistry in the hit series Arrow.

Their on-screen collaboration in Arrow left a lasting impact on the superhero genre, reshaping characters and paving the way for an expansive CW superhero universe.

Calamity Jane provides an exciting opportunity for audiences to enjoy the enchanting connection and charm that made Rickards and Amell beloved in the Arrow-verse. Get ready for a dynamic reunion as Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, known for their chemistry in the hit series Arrow, join forces on the big screen in the new Calamity Jane trailer. Set to hit theaters and digital platforms on February 2, this shoot-'em-up Western brings a fresh twist to the legendary tale of the American Old West. Rickards steps into the boots of the title character, embodying the real-life frontierswoman and sharpshooter, Calamity Jane, who ascended to mythical status in the late 19th century. Amell, sporting a rugged new long-haired look, takes on the role of Wild Bill Hickok, another iconic figure from that era. In this iteration of Calamity Jane, the narrative takes a gripping turn as it explores the aftermath of Hickok's shocking murder in a poker game. This tragic event propels Calamity Jane on a quest for revenge, leading her to break out of prison and navigate the rugged landscapes of the Old West, setting the stage for an adrenaline-pumping adventure through the untamed wilderness. However, as the trailer reminds viewers, "You embark on a quest for revenge, you better build two graves. One for them and one for yourself." In a collaboration between Samuel Goldwyn Films and Tubi, Calamity Jane is helmed by director Terry Miles (Dawn Rider). Brought to life through the collaborative writing efforts of Leon Langford and Collin Watts, this cinematic venture brings together a stellar ensemble cast alongside Rickards and Amell. The film features the talents of Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp), Priscilla Faia (You Me Her), Gage Marsh (It Lives Inside), Garrett Black (Riverdale), Christian Sloan (Star Trek Beyond), Troy Mundle (Prey), and Spencer Borgeson (EXMas).

Why It’s So Exciting to See Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell Together Again in ‘Calamity Jane'

Close

As the curtains rise on Calamity Jane, it's a nostalgic reunion for fans of the Arrow-verse, where Rickards and Amell previously shared the screen as Felicity Smoak and Oliver Queen. The dynamic duo, beloved for their roles in The CW's Arrow from 2012 to 2020, left an indelible mark on the superhero genre. Their on-screen chemistry was so strong, that the series re-wrote Oliver's comic book accurate love interest to be Rickards character Felicity, rather than Dinah Laurel Lance, aka Black Canary. However, Arrow opted to kill the character off, leaving room for "Olicity" to grow.

In the world of Arrow, their collaboration was nothing short of magic, creating moments that linger in the hearts of fans. Now, as they embark on a new cinematic journey with Calamity Jane, the echoes of their Arrow-verse legacy resonate. The reunion of Rickards and Amell is more than just a convergence of talent; it's a celebration of the enchanting connection that fueled the success of Arrow and paved the way for an expansive superhero universe on the CW. Without them, there would never have been The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning (kind of). As audiences gear up for the Wild West escapades of Calamity Jane, it's an opportunity to revel in the nostalgia of Arrow-verse magic and witness these two actors weave their charm once again on the big screen.

Calamity Jane will release in theaters on February 2. Until then, enjoy the trailer below: