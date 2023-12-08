The Big Picture The Grey Heron in Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron is a malicious character who taunts the main protagonist, adding an element of mystery and deceit to the story.

Studio Ghibli films are known for being saturated with some of the most creative characters in all of cinema. Coming to theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 8, Hayao Miyazaki's newest comeback film, The Boy and the Heron, tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, stricken by the grief of his mother's sudden death, who moves to the countryside where he is taunted by a strange and exotic Grey Heron. The heron, voiced by Masaki Suda and dubbed by Robert Pattinson, guides Mahito into a surreal fantasy world where he must search for love and meaning without the presence of his mother, but the mysterious, cranky, and deceitful heron has plans of his own.

The Grey Heron is perceived to be a malicious character towards the main protagonist. It's arguably clear that Miyazaki's best sidekicks are the ones the audience can connect with positively right from the beginning. Like Kiki's best friend Jiji or No Face in Spirited Away, these side characters have captured our hearts for decades with their wit and charming quirks, turning each film into a magical experience like no other. The Grey Heron is, no doubt, a breathtaking, new addition to Hayao Miyazaki's collection of imaginative characters, but it's Calcifer, the hot-tempered fire demon, that is the most beloved sidekick in Studio Ghibli.

What Is Calcifer's Role in 'Howl's Moving Castle'?

Released in 2004, Howl's Moving Castle is one of the best-animated films in Hayao Miyazaki's filmography. The fantasy romance, written and directed by Miyazaki, is loosely based on the 1986 novel by British author Diana Wynne Jones, and has since become one of the most commercially successful Japanese films in history. Set in a magically advanced twentieth century, the movie follows an insecure young woman, Sophie (Chieko Baisho/Emily Mortimer and Jean Simmons), working at her mother's hat shop, who is suddenly turned into an old woman by the Witch of the Waste (Akihiro Miwa/Lauren Bacall).

Hoping to break the curse, Sophie travels to the countryside where she stumbles upon the great wizard Howl's moving castle and enters without an invitation. Inside, she meets a talking fire demon named Calcifer (Tatsuya Gashuin/Billy Crystal) who is responsible for the castle's magic and movement. Calcifer wagers a deal with Sophie that if she can help him break his "link" with his master Howl (Takuya Kimura/Christian Bale), he will break her curse in return. What follows is a story of courage, magical adventures, dear friendship, and a love that stands the test of time.

When people think of a demon, most would imagine an ugly creature with sharp fangs and a thirst for blood — in likelihood to the demons depicted in Demon Slayer or even the beasts seen in Lord of the Rings. Drastically different from your stereotypical demon, Miyazaki uniquely drew Calcifer as a feverishly cute and big-eyed fire who is confined to live in the castle's hearth. The most adorable aspect of Calcifer is how he can change his size depending on his various moods, which are often cranky. But what makes Calcifer's character so likable is his vulnerable, humanistic personality. It's hard enough to keep the castle moving every day, but Calcifer even lets the family use him to cook breakfast and heat the house. Calcifer also does his best to keep everyone safe in the castle while hilariously informing the others of his limits. He loves them all deeply and will do anything to keep the darkness at bay.

Paired with Billy Crystal's natural wit in the English version, Calcifer's charm is beyond infectious, shining like a gem in every scene, sparking unforgettable belly laughs. As Sophie grows a deep bond with the members of the castle, including Howl's young apprentice Markl (Ryūnosuke Kamiki/Josh Hutcherson), she too learns how compassionate and powerful Calcifer truly is.

Calcifer Is the Literal Heart of 'Howl's Moving Castle'

Throughout the film, Sophie remains oblivious to Calcifer and Howl's contract, the curse forbids them to speak of it. She can only pull on how obedient Calcifer acts when Howl comes home. In one scene, Howl returns to the castle disheveled from a long night of flying out in the warzone. Calcifer expresses his concern and warns him to stop flying so recklessly. At this same moment, Calcifer boasts about the gesture Sophie gave him by putting logs near his hearth, so he can grab them more easily — he is a very sympathetic fire demon. There is always a mysterious worry in the air as to what would happen to Calcifer, even more so, the castle, if his flames were to extinguish.

Towards the end of the movie, Sophie decides to remove Calcifer from his hearth in order to hide the castle's location from Suleiman. Consequently, the castle collapses, signifying the great power Calcifer's magic holds. When Sophie dumps water on Calcifer after the Witch of the Waste tries to steal Howl's heart, she is separated from Markel, Calcifer, and Turnip Head. Sophie appears devastated at the thought of having killed either Calcifer or Howl, but luck is in her favor when she discovers the castle's magical front door which travels her through time to the secret garden of Howl's past.

Perhaps the best plot twist in Howl's Moving Castle is certainly when Sophie witnesses Howl eating a falling star when he was a young wizard. That dying star was the fire demon Calcifer who asked Howl to save his life. Feeling sorry for the demon, Howl willingly agrees to make a contract with Calcifer in exchange for his magical powers. And so, Howl swallowed the demon, and Calcifer became his beating heart! Sophie then realizes just how important Calcifer is to Howl, and by seeing this moment, she understands how to save Howl's life in the present. In the end, Sophie puts Calcifer, aka Howl's heart, back into his body and Howl is saved! All because of love, Calcifer is freed from his link to Howl and becomes a free star again!

From keeping the house warm, to cooking breakfast, and moving the castle, Calcifer is one compelling character who literally carries the show in a comedic and emotional tone. He is the heart of the film, and despite being stuck in one spot, his natural desire to be loved and included brings him back to Sophie and Howl in the end, and they all live happily ever after. Sorry to Heron, but the cranky yet endearing fire demon is indisputably the most important sidekick Hayao Miyazaki has ever brought to life.

Howl's Moving Castle is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

