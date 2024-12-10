Fresh off of navigating the messy romance of Mother of the Bride in Thailand, Brooke Shields is now strapping on her roller skates and heading to 1970s California as part of the starry cast of the indie film California Skate. Production has just wrapped on the movie, directed by David Kukoff, which takes place at the height of the roller disco craze in 1979 when people were flocking under the neon lights for magical evenings. With filming complete, Deadline has unveiled a set of images that gather the stars together for a night on skates to remember. With the stills also came the announcement of the cast, which also features Henry Winkler, Bridget Moynahan, Jay Mohr, and Monique Coleman.

California Skate primarily follows a group of teenagers who head out to the local roller rink for a night that will change their lives forever. It's billed as a coming-of-age story, as the teens discover their first loves, forge new friendships, and experience both the thrills and fears of growing up. As the images show though, they're not the only ones coming to the venue. They're part of a crowd of customers looking to get their fix of the latest craze, though some, like Winkler, appear to only be around as chaperones. Each shot shows that, on the rink, the lights will be bright, the music will be loud, and everyone will be having a good time.

Shields leads the cast coming off a big success in Mother of the Bride, which soared to the top of Netflix's Top 10 upon its release. Everyone else has kept busy too though, with Moynahan preparing to bid farewell to family dinners with the Reagans with the series finale of Blue Bloods and Winkler taking on a role in American Horror Stories, among other things. They'll also be joined on the rink by a lineup of talented up-and-coming stars including Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Caleb Baumann, Kayli Tran, Hayden Carson Begley, and newcomer Elliot Gilbert Adler.

What Else Has the 'California Skate' Director Done?

Though he's been around for a while, Kukoff will make his directorial debut with California Skate in addition to writing the script. He's best known for penning television movies like Disney's Mr. Headmistress and Model Behavior and the ABC family film Switching Goals. This will mark a return to the screen for him after some time though, as his last writing credit dates back to 2005 with Campus Confidential. Alongside him on the production are executive producers Bernie Kukoff and Marc R. Gordon while co-producers include Moynahan alongside Cheryl Bayer and Wendy Eley Jackson.

There is no release date yet for California Skate. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the film as it comes out.