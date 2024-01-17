The Big Picture California Split serves as a reminder of Elliott Gould's talent before his role in Friends - a must-watch for fans.

Uncut Gems and California Split share similarities in their portrayal of addiction and high-stakes gambling.

The ending of California Split illustrates the cost of chasing dreams and the never-ending pursuit of winning in gambling.

A24’s Uncut Gems catapulted the careers of Josh and Benny Safdie into cinephile stardom and reminded the world why ‘that guy from The Wedding Singer’ is actually one of the most exceptional talents in the biz, but it’s likely that without the influence of Robert Altman’s California Split, the world would have gotten a very different movie. Far from a crowdpleaser, the director of M*A*S*H and Nashville boasts one of the most consistent careers of the New Hollywood era, thanks in no small part to his collaborations with his muse Elliott Gould. Nowadays, people need reminding that Gould was a star long before he was Ross and Monica’s scene-stealing father in Friends, and watching California Split is the absolute best way to do that!

California Split follows Charlie Waters (Gould) and Bill Denny (portrayed by the late George Segal) as two gambling enthusiasts who form a connection upon meeting each other at a poker game that turns violent. Charlie is far gone into his addiction, commenting that he belongs where “the action” is, as he bets on anything that he can find in front of him. Bill, on the other hand, maintains a steady job and lifestyle but is only one push away from losing it all to the rush of the game. Unfortunately for Bill, Charlie is exactly the kind of push that he needs. The two enable each other on a gambling spree that unsurprisingly spells disastrous consequences, though what’s remarkable is that by the end of California Split’s runtime, it’s far from just another movie about addiction.

What Exactly Did the Safdie Brothers See in ‘California Split’?

In an interview with Birth.Movies.Death., Josh Safdie explains that he finds it strange when people call the protagonists of Good Time and Uncut Gems “losers.” In his eyes, they’re not losers, but rather “winners who don’t win”. He goes on to list a plethora of great films, remarking first that George Segal did it twice, in both 1971’s Born to Win and 1974’s California Split. Winning, after all, has its own cost, and this movie proves it.

Take Elliott Gould’s Charlie, for instance. He isn’t just a man who loves to win, but, just like Sandler’s Howard Ratner of Uncut Gems, one who specifically loves to risk. A fantastic scene midway into the film sees him getting mugged, only for him to bully his armed assailant into only taking half of his winnings as opposed to the entire wad of cash. His life doesn’t matter to him half as much as the game, and that game includes any kind of bet that he can come up with, even at gunpoint.

How Are ‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘California Split’ Similar?

Anxiety and adrenaline are at the epicenter of California Split and Uncut Gems, but it’s not just the high stakes or the cards on the table that stirs those emotions. One of the most directly influential ways that Uncut Gems takes inspiration from California Split is through its remarkable use of overlapping dialogue. Robert Altman was a pioneer of this technique, imbuing his films with a sense of naturalism, chaos, and intensity woven from a choir of discordant chit-chat. While at first, it may seem a simple way of emulating real-life conversations, the truth is that the technique throws its viewers off balance, overwhelming them with noise of no apparent rhyme or reason and sending their brains off in multiple directions in an attempt to keep up with the dialogue, only to make those few moments of quiet hit like the most deafening of thunderbolts.

The beginning of California Split offers one of the best examples of such a dialogically layered scene, as Charlie is introduced at the poker hall by a video demonstration of poker and how it’s played. Altman lets the video’s audio run throughout the opening scene, informing the audience of the ins and outs of the game they’re about to see played, all the while introducing us to the colorful cast of characters that embody these particularly charged arenas. The video’s narrator talks about the art of bluffing, only for Charlie to subtly bluff his way into a big winning hand. A lesser director would have shown the scenes back-to-back to ensure that the audience could follow. Robert Altman manifests it as just one scene so that the audience remains wholly engaged, building to an inevitable crescendo of fists, tossed poker chips, and playing cards.

What Happens at the End of ‘California Split’?

Image via Columbia Pictures

Just like Paul Newman’s The Hustler, released 13 years prior, California Split cinematically illustrates the cost of achieving one’s dreams, as those who do often realize that what they’ve been chasing their entire lives can only satisfy for so long or lament the price of what that dream has cost them. What California Split and Uncut Gems both understand so well about the pitfalls of gambling is that, for those addicted, it doesn’t matter how much they’ve won, only how much they might potentially win if they play again. It’s the kind of attitude that sees the protagonists of both films digging themselves deeper and deeper into holes that they’re given too many chances to leap out of, and the reason why, in Las Vegas, the house always wins.

You may have already guessed it but by the end of California Split, Bill and Charlie don’t just win, but win more than they’ve ever won before. Owing a dangerous amount of debt to his bookie, Bill goes on the winning streak of a lifetime, the kind that every gambler can only dream of, going from poker to blackjack to roulette and craps for a score that even the greatest card counter would envy. With $82,000 under his belt, Bill suddenly feels faint, almost collapsing on the craps table. Charlie deposits their winnings and showers Bill with money, overjoyed as he rambles about all the casinos and scores they’re going to hit next. Bill, however, is dead inside, curiously hollow without that “special feeling” that he expected even though he had just accomplished everything he set out to do. He goes home, rescuing himself from chasing a never-ending high, but Charlie remains a victim of “the action”. It’s a remarkable illustration of the two roads that either of these poker buddies could go down, and confirmation of the fact that, sadly, only one of them ever stood a chance at being saved.

While a sequel inspired by My Dinner with Andre was once in the works, the unfortunate death of George Segal prevented it from ever coming to fruition. As much of a delight as it would have been to see these two characters collide in their older age, Before Sunset style, we’re fortunately still able to appreciate one of the best movies about winning ever made. As fun as the poker tables can be, every spectator has to remember that it’s never about how much the player stands to win, but how much they stand to feel.

California Split is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

