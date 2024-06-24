The Big Picture Caligula: The Ultimate Cut restores the original tone and intention of the cult classic.

The 4K restoration delves deeper into the psyche of Caligula and other characters in the story.

Caligula originally premiered 45 years ago and became controversial due to its explicit violence and sexual content.

There are some events that cinema lovers just can't miss. After announcing earlier this year that the classic movie Caligula would get a re-release in theaters in a 4K restoration, Drafthouse Films unveiled through IndieWire a trailer for the restoration and further details of all the elements that are different in this new version of the 1979 movie. Dubbed Caligula: The Ultimate Cut, the restoration hits theaters on August 16.

According to Drafthouse Films, Caligula: The Ultimate Cut will be much more than a restoration. The new version doesn't only bring back the movie with an improved look but also makes changes to match the original tone and intentions that director Tinto Brass (Madam Kitty) and screenwriter Gore Vidal (The Palermo Connection) wanted to convey before they decided to dissociate their names from the project. This happened because, back in the late 70s, the movie was completely reworked by a producer who decided to play up its sexual and violent elements — which certainly helped make Caligula a cult classic but angered the cast and crew who felt blindsided by the decision.

The story centers around one of the most famous emperors of Rome, Caligula (Malcom McDowell), a man who is corrupted by power after becoming the ruler of an empire. With never-before-seen scenes and moments, Caligula: The Ultimate Cut will further explore the psyche of the title character, as well as those who had to deal with his lunacy, such as Caesonia (Helen Mirren) and Tiberius (Peter O'Toole).

Malcolm McDowell Calls 'Caligula' One of His Most Challenging Roles

In an official statement, McDowell celebrated the iconic movie getting another shot at the big screen and teased the kind of performances that audiences didn't get to see before — and how that changes the overall feel of the movie:

“Caligula is certainly among the most demanding and challenging roles I’ve ever undertaken, so it was a great surprise to learn and then see that the work would finally be rewarded in a complete reconstruction that honors the serious intentions of the talent in front of and behind the screen. I never thought my full performance would ever be seen or Helen Mirren’s moving, commanding "Caesonia" would at last be unearthed. It is an unprecedented odyssey.”

Back in the 70s, Caligula became known not only for its controversial content that made the movie get banned in several countries but also because of its ambitious production values. At the time, it was the most expensive independent movie ever made. Now, 45 years after its initial release, audiences will finally be able to see the project the way it was intended.

Caligula: The Ultimate Cut premieres in theaters on August 16. Drafthouse Films also announced that the movie will get a streaming and 4K UHD Blu-ray release shortly after. You can watch the trailer for the restoration below: