Having premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year, Call Jane is the latest movie that tackles the issues of women's rights in America. The story takes place in the 1960s and centers around a housewife who learns that her pregnancy with her second child poses a threat to her life. With no support or guidance on what to do and having been overruled by her doctors and husband, she decides to take matters into her own hands and comes across a network of women known as the Jane Collective.

Although this movie is entirely fictional, The Jane Collective was a real organization that operated in Chicago, Illinois from 1969 to 1973. They were associated with the Women's Liberation Union and provided an underground service to pregnant women who needed abortions, at a time in the U.S when abortion was illegal in most states. Several members were actually arrested and were facing serious prison time for their so-called crimes, but fortunately, the Roe v. Wade case in 1973 meant that the charges were dropped and the Jane Collective was ultimately disbanded.

The film was written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, and directed by Phyllis Nagy. Call Jane is only the second feature film Nagy has directed, the first being the 2005 drama film Mrs. Harris starring Annette Bening and Ben Kingsley. Nagy also wrote the screenplay for Carol, a 2015 period drama starring Cate Blanchett, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, alongside various other accolades. This movie is sure to be polarizing to audiences considering the present situation of abortion rights in the US but putting all that aside, you will be able to appreciate the combined efforts of the cast and crew when they see this film. It is not a story of policy or government, but of courage, community, and compassion, as well as highlighting an issue that continues to be relevant for many people across various parts of the world. To tell this story, Phyllis Nagy needed a talented cast willing to step up to the plate, so let us take a look at who they are.

Elizabeth Banks as Joy

Playing the 60s suburban housewife is Elizabeth Banks. She is an American actress and director with a career in both film and television. Banks is perhaps best known for her role as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games film series, as well as Gail Abernathy-McKadden in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, where she also directed the second film in the saga. She has also made appearances in the TV sitcoms Scrubs and Modern Family, and had a recurring role as Avery Jessup in 30 Rock, a part which earned her two Primetime Emmy nominations.

After making her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2, Banks went on to write and direct the 2019 film adaptation of Charlie’s Angels while also acting in the movie. She is currently set to direct an upcoming thriller called Cocaine Bear and will also star in an AppleTV+ film titled The Beanie Bubble alongside Zach Galifianakis.

Sigourney Weaver as Virginia

Starring opposite Banks in an equally important role is Sigourney Weaver as Virginia. Weaver has enjoyed an enduring career spanning five decades and is considered an icon in the science fiction world. She first rose to prominence in the 1979 film Alien as Ellen Ripley and has reprised the role three more times in various sequels. Her sci-fi and fantasy work also includes Ghostbusters, Galaxy Quest, Paul, WALL-E, Chappie, and Avatar as Dr. Grace Augustine, a world she will return to in the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water. Weaver has also starred in many dramas such as Working Girl, Gorillas in the Mist, Death and the Maiden, Copycat, and, more recently, Master Gardener, an intense thriller that premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

Aside from preparing for the Avatar sequels, Sigourney Weaver will also appear in a new Amazon Studios television series called The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, based on a novel of the same name by Australian writer Holly Ringland.

Kate Mara as Lana

Kate Mara is an American actress best known for playing Zoe Barnes in the political drama House of Cards. Her other roles include Shari Rothenberg in the thriller series 24, Hayden McClaine in American Horror Story: Murder House, and Patty Bowes in the drama series Pose. Mara has also made film appearances in Brokeback Mountain, We Are Marshall, Shooter, Transcendence, The Martian, and the 2015 adaptation of Fantastic Four.

Chris Messina as Will

Playing Joy’s husband Will is Chris Messina. His most notable performances are in the comedy TV series The Mindy Project as Danny Castellano and in the miniseries Sharp Objects as Detective Richard Willis. He has also starred in many other television series such as Six Feet Under, The Newsroom, and The Sinner. Audiences may also recognize him from movies like Made of Honor, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Julie & Julia, Argo, and Birds of Prey, a superhero film based on DC’s Harley Quinn and Birds of Prey characters.

Messina is set to star in the upcoming horror film The Boogeyman based on the short story by Stephen King, and a movie titled I.S.S, a sci-fi thriller about a group of astronauts whose lives are thrown in jeopardy.

Wunmi Mosaku as Gwen

Wunmi Mosaku stars as Gwen, a woman who works with The Jane Collective. Mosaku is a British-Nigerian actress with an extensive career in television. She has appeared in Moses Jones, Silent Witness, Vera, Fearless, The End of the F***ing World, Luther, and Lovecraft Country.

Her film credits include Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Sweetness in the Belly, and the 2020 horror film His House, which earned Mosaku a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress. Her most notable performance to date is possibly her role in the MCU TV series Loki, where she played Hunter B-15. Mosaku’s next upcoming project is a drama-thriller film called Alice, Darling where she will be starring opposite Anna Kendrick.

Call Jane premiered on October 28, 2022.