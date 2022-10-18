Certain films seem perfect for certain times and Call Jane is one of them. The film focuses on the Jane Collective, a brave underground organization that facilitated over 11,000 safe abortions in the Chicago area between 1969 and 1973, an era when the procedure was still illegal. Call Jane follows the life of a married woman who has a pregnancy that puts her life at risk.

Set in Chicago, in 1968, she is left to navigate all the hurdles set by society to save her life. In doing so, she opens herself to a world she never knew existed, and now she is sucked in and is determined to contribute in whatever way possible. The film is directed by Oscar-nominated writer Phyllis Nagy and is co-written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi. Let's take a closer look at everything we know so far about Call Jane, from its release date to its cast.

When Will Call Jane Be Released?

Call Jane first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2022. It will have a theatrical release on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Watch the Call Jane Trailer

Roadside Attractions released the official trailer for Call Jane on August 16, 2022. The 2:24-minute trailer starts off with the words “Mrs.Griffin, your pregnancy is endangering your life.” This sentence sets up a chain of events that define the entire film. Joy (Elizabeth Banks) is seen distraught after she realizes she could lose her life if she keeps her pregnancy. Her subsequent meetings with what looks like the board of a hospital further reinforce how much the system is unwilling to budge. After several No's she finds a note that points her to an organization willing to give her the much-needed help she craves. The remaining scenes in the trailer show Joy actively involved in helping other women get the help they need.

Who's In the Call Jane Cast?

Elizabeth Banks plays the lead character Joy, a white suburban housewife in need of abortion services in a society that has outlawed getting one. You might remember her from The Hunger Games film series, where she played Effie Trinket. Her other notable films include the 2019 action comedy film Charlie's Angels, the Emmy Award-winning sitcom 30 Rock, and the musical comedy film Pitch Perfect.

Sigourney Weaver plays Virginia, the courageous and fiercely independent leader of the underground organization, The Janes. A recipient of a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award, Weaver has had an illustrious career spanning over five decades. She is most popular for her role as Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar and as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise. Her other film credits include The Ice Storm, Ghostbusters, and 1492: Conquest of Paradise.

Chris Messina will play Will, Joy’s husband. Fans of the political thriller Gaslit will remember him as Agent Angelo Lano. His other film credits include Palo Alto, The Giant Mechanical Man, and The True Adventures of Wolfboy. Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku plays Gwen. A Nigerian-born British actress, Mosaku is known for her portrayal of Gloria Taylor in the TV film Damilola, Our Loved Boy. Her other notable works include Moses Jones, the three-part BBC series Capital, and the shows Loki and We Own This City.

Other members of the cast include Kate Mara, Aida Turturro, John Magaro, Cory Michael Smith, Alison Jaye, Rebecca Henderson, Geoffrey Cantor, Rachel Rosenbloom, Gina Jun, Bianca D'Ambrosio, Heidi Garrow, Gracy Samuel, Tempest Morgan, Evangeline Young, Kristina Harrison, Mick Coleman, Michelle Mason, Amelie McKendry, Neal Mayer, and Kayla Foster, among others.

Who Is Making Call Jane?

The film is produced by Robbie Brenner, Kevin McKeon, and David Wulf. Call Jane is directed by Phyllis Nagy, who herself is no stranger to films that speak to female issues. She wrote the screenplay for Carol and wrote and directed the 2005 made-for-TV movie Mrs. Harris as well as. Greta Zozula oversees the cinematography for the project.

What Is Call Jane About?

It’s August 1968, and upper-middle-class housewife Joy is pregnant for a second time. After an appointment with her doctors, the news she receives sends her reeling. She has a heart problem and her only safe option is to get an abortion. However, abortions are illegal in 1968 Chicago and the male-dominated establishment refuses to help.

Joy eventually sees an ad telling her to "Call Jane". She is picked up by a member of the Janes and is ferried to an undisclosed location where she is attended to by a doctor. After the procedure, she is sent to the home of the group's leader Virginia (Sigourney Weaver) to recuperate. After she’s better, she asks to meet “Jane” and is told they are all Jane, a group of women committed to helping women in need of abortion services get help. Moved by their camaraderie and sense of purpose she plunges herself into the project and becomes an integral member of the team.

Here is the synopsis for Call Jane:

Joy, a traditional 1960s American housewife, unexpectedly becomes pregnant again. A doctor warns her that this late pregnancy poses a serious threat to her life, but the all-male hospital board refuses to grant her an exception to the strict anti-abortion legislation in place. She has nowhere to turn until she stumbles upon the “Janes”, an underground group of ordinary women led by Virginia, who risk everything to provide choices for women like Joy. They not only save her life but also give her a sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies.

How Is the Critical Reception to Call Jane?

Full disclosure, while the movie does have mostly positive reviews, all the reports suggest that Call Jane is not the hard-hitting drama many fans were hoping for. Again, the film has done fairly well with critics, earning a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 65% on Metacritic. Read on for an excerpt from the Call Jane review written by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, who has given the film a B- rating: