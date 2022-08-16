Roadside Attractions has revealed a trailer for Call Jane, a drama starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks. Based on real events, the movie centers around a group of women that puts together a support system for other women in need of abortion in the late 1960s. Needless to say, their attitude spiked controversy, but also inspired the formation of other groups that take action despite misogynistic laws. The movie is set to premiere in late October.

The trailer highlights the fact that Call Jane has been in the selection of extremely relevant film festivals like Sundance and Berlin. It also provides a deep look into the story, which will underscore the fact that many women have no support when it comes to terminating a pregnancy – and that, of course, this is even more difficult for Black women. The “Jane” in the title is not one individual, but rather a representation of a helping hand for women in dire need of assistance.

It’s not that abortion laws and controversy are exactly a new subject – the movie is set over 50 years ago, after all – but if you’ve been following the news for the past few months, you know that Call Jane comes at a critical time for modern History. The timing of the premiere also hasn’t been selected by chance: Call Jane debuts at a period that makes it relevant for the Awards season, which gives it a chance for people to talk about it for a longer stretch of time.

Image via Roadside Attractions

RELATED: How to Watch 'The Janes': Is the Pre-Roe v. Wade Abortion Activist Documentary Streaming Online?

Call Jane is directed by Academy Award nominee Phyllis Nagy, a director who has no problem in exposing how badly women have been treated by history: she wrote and directed Mrs. Harris, which depicts an abusive relationship with a tragic end, and penned the screenplay of Carol, which centered around a woman having to bury her feelings deep down because of the time she lived in.

The screenplay of Call Jane is co-written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, both of whom created the popular medical series The Resident. Aside from Weaver and Banks, the cast also features Chris Messina, Wunmi Mosaku, Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro.

Call Jane premieres in theaters on October 28. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: