Want a ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Sequel? Armie Hammer Explains Why We Should Wait

Call Me by Your Name, the heartbreakingly beautiful 2017 romantic coming-of-age tale starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, was adapted from the 2007 novel by André Aciman. Twelve years later, after the film had permeated through the cultural consciousness, Aciman released the sequel to his original work, called Find Me. The novel revisits the characters of Elio (Chalamet) and Oliver (Hammer) many years after their original meeting, resolving in a way that will either betray or delight fans of the film, depending on what you want to happen to them. This new novel begs the question: Will we get an onscreen Call Me by Your Name sequel?

The film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, has spoken to us before about his desire to do a sequel, saying, “I believe that I will end up making a cycle of films about these characters because I love them so much. And I think their experience of life is ripe for many, many adventures.” But when our own Steve Weintraub sat down with Hammer to chat about his new film Rebecca, a strategy of patience in a Call Me By Your Name 2: Keep Calling Me by Your Name was revealed. Here’s what Hammer said about the desire to wait a long while before making a second installment:

“It needs room to breathe, too. I mean, so many people are emotionally invested in the first Call Me By Your Name that if you release a second one now, no matter what, I feel like you’re just setting yourself up for failure. If you give us time — like the story is supposed to happen — if you give us that time, and then we can come back when I’m in my 40s and Timmy’s 23, then we can do it again, then.”

Hammer is both speaking accurately to the plot of Find Me, which finds those characters much older, and dunking on the babyness of his co-star Chalamet, and I am here for both elements. But Hammer himself — quite inaccurately, if you ask me — also revealed to Weintraub that he’s aging quicker than he’d like: “Steve, I’m aging like milk in a warm car, buddy.” From peaches in bedrooms to milk in warm cars — the sequel writes itself!

