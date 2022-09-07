Bones and All recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival and received a staggering eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation. The movie marks the second collaboration between lead star Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino after 2017's Call Me By Your Name which garnered much applause and many award nominations for its direction, screenplay, and performances. Since its release, fans have been dreaming of a sequel. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Guadagnino didn’t appreciate calling a potential second film in the Call Me story 'a sequel’ but certainly cemented his intentions to follow up the 2017 masterpiece.

Set in the 1980s, Call Me By Your Name, sees Chalamet as a young Italian teen, Elio, who experiences a summer of a whirlwind romance with his father's research assistant, Oliver, played by Armie Hammer. Guadagnino beautifully crafted their love story from Elio’s coming-of-age perspective while Chalamet gave an exceptional performance of bringing his vulnerability, confusion, and innocence to the screen. The performance bagged the Dune actor an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, making him the third-youngest nominee in the category at the age of 22 years old.

Speaking of a follow-up to the story Guadagnino said, “A sequel is an American concept.” Adding, “It’s more like the chronicles of Elio, the chronicles of this young boy becoming a man. It is something I want to do.” We last saw Elio, taking in the pain of his heartbreak while the camera refuses to cut from his tears as the final credits rolled. It'll be very interesting to see where life takes him next and what kind of man he turns out to be.

The director has been long considering doing the follow-up, however, he had his schedule packed with Bones and All and Scarface. Chalamet has since gone on to star in features like Dune, The French Dispatch, and Don’t Look Up which all contributed to his stardom. Nonetheless, the Chalamet-Guadagnino duo got to reunite for their latest film, which by the reaction at Venice Film Festival seems like another heart-gutting YA love story. Bones and All sees Chalamet as Lee and Taylor Russell as Maren, two cannibalistic lovers who embark on a cross-country trip. The movie is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

Speaking of their collaboration the director revealed that he always has Chalamet in mind for his projects, adding,

It’s not as if I left Timothée at the height of his booming success, and then I found him four years later. We kept close. I knew that there was not much time to wait until we worked together, but only for the right project.

The movie opens in theaters on November 23. Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer below: