As juicily revealed in an excerpt from legendary writer-director James Ivory’s upcoming memoir, aptly titled Solid Ivory, published earlier this week by GQ, Shia LaBeouf was originally set to star in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name opposite Timothée Chalamet. Until bad publicity - a fight with his girlfriend, and subsequent police attention - gave the Sicilian director cold feet, that is.

Ivory describes being himself dropped from co-directing the film, continuing:

“He had been contacted for the part of Oliver. At this, I was doubtful. I didn’t know much about him, so I watched some of his films. He’s an extremely good actor. But as an academic writing about the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, he would be a stretch. Well, I thought, he would be a sort of diamond-in-the-rough-scholar type, like my friend Bruce Anawalt. Shia came to read for us in New York with Timothée Chalamet, paying for his own plane ticket, and Luca and I had been blown away."

The writer continues:

"The reading by the two young actors had been sensational; they made a very convincing hot couple. But then, too, Shia was dropped. He had had some bad publicity. He’d fought with his girlfriend; he’d fended off the police somewhere when they had tried to calm him down. And Luca would not call him, or his agent. I emailed Shia to offer reassurance, but then Luca cast Armie Hammer and never spoke to, or of, Shia again.”

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Reveals His Secret YouTube Channel Where He Modded Xbox Controllers

Being swapped out for Armie Hammer? That’s gotta hurt. And going by the published excerpt, Ivory’s memoir promises to be delightfully candid. Along with the reveal of LaBeouf’s unceremonious dumping from the project, Ivory suggests his post-Call Me by Your Name relationship with Guadagnino is… less than peachy, let’s say.

Apparently, the Italian hadn’t told Ivory that he was to be dropped from the co-director’s chair. “Perhaps because this would constitute an admission of some sort of masculine weakness that his Sicilian constitution could not bear, or take the weight of,” he writes. That’s what I call Hollywoodian shade. At least Call Me by Your Name was a fruitful collaboration.

READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet to Star in Horror Movie 'Bones & All' from 'Call Me by Your Name' Director

How to Watch 'Antlers': Here's Where You Can Watch The Guillermo Del Toro-Produced Horror Movie Right Now Scoot Cooper's new scary movie arrives just in time for Halloween.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email