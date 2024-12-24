Timothée Chalamet has been many things in cinema: a master of monstrous creatures in Dune, a famous chocolatier in Wonka and even Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. But there's one small fruit that will make us remember one of his films forever. Call Me By Your Name is arguably Chalamet's breakout movie, but as much as audiences joke about the famous peach scene, we can all recognize that the actor delivered a heck of a performance in the steamy love story.

Call Me By Your Name tells the story of Elio (Chalamet), a teenage boy who spends a summer in northern Italy with his parents in 1983. His life changes forever when he meets a man seven years older who is also his father's assistant. As if that weren't complicated enough, Elio is also struggling with his sexuality and desires, and, even though he doesn't know it, he's on track for his first major heartbreak.

When it was released in 2018, Call Me By Your Name was immediately received as one of the year's best. It boasts a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising several aspects of the movie, including Chalamet's performance. The Hollywood Reporter's Boyd van Hoeij wrote that the movie is able to be "extremely sensual" and "piercingly honest" at the same time. Not by chance, the movie received four nods at the Oscars, including one for Chalamet's performance in a leading role. Screenwriter James Ivory took home the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay.

What Is Up With The Peach Scene In 'Call Me By Your Name'?

The peach scene in Call Me By Your Name became famous because it's unusual and represents the height of teenage hormones bubbling. Quite simply, Elio is bored in a hot summer afternoon and realizes that peaches are incredibly soft, so he uses the fruit to masturbate. Despite being the most talked-about scene in the movie, you'll find it hard to talk about Call Me By Your Name without mentioning another great scene — a conversation that Elio has with his father by the end of the movie.

Call Me By Your Name is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who was already a renowned director but became a household name with the title. The Italian filmmaker went on to make Challengers, with Zendaya (Euphoria) and Queer, with Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery). The cast of Call Me By Your Name also featured Michael Stuhlbarg (Your Honor), Amira Casar (A Small Light), Esther Garrel (Dream Team), Victoire Du Bois (Becoming Karl Lagerfeld) and a pre-controversy Armie Hammer (Death on the Nile).

You can stream Call Me By Your Name on Max as early as January 1.