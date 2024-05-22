The Big Picture Viaplay's comedy Call Me Dad premieres on June 4, showcasing unexpected family dynamics and friendship twists.

The series follows Emil as he deals with the shock of his best friend dating his mom, leading to awkward and hilarious moments.

Call Me Dad offers a blend of humor and drama, with each 25-minute episode capturing Danish wit with English subtitles.

Prepare to cringe and laugh in equal measure as Viaplay rolls out its latest comedy, Call Me Dad, just in time to shake up your Father's Day binge-watching plans. The North American premiere on June 4th brings a whole new twist to family dynamics and friendship, guaranteeing that you'll never look at your best friend the same way again, and Collider is delighted to bring our readers an exclusive first look at the trailer for the series.

Imagine the shock when Emil, played Alex Høgh Andersen (known for Vikings and Darkness: Those Who Kill), discovers that his life-long pal and business partner, Viktor, portrayed by Magnus Haugaard (Guilt), is dating his mom. Yes, you read that right. His mother. It's the kind of plot twist that turns a stable life into a sitcom scenario overnight, and Call Me Dad milks every awkward, painful, and hilariously uncomfortable moment for all it's worth.

Directed by Christian Dyekjær and penned by Søren Felbo, Call Me Dad dives deep into Emil’s turmoil as he navigates the choppy waters of betrayal and bizarre family gatherings. Ellen Hillingsø stars as Helle, the mother caught in the middle of this absolutely barmy love triangle, adding another layer of complexity to an already explosive mix. To make matters worse, Emil's girlfriend Carla adds fuel to the fire by filing a complaint against their catering company, pushing Emil's tolerance and sanity to the edge. The series promises a blend of laughs and cringes as Emil struggles with acceptance and the boundaries of his relationships.

Where Can I See 'Call Me Dad'?

Each of the six episodes, running 25 minutes apiece, is designed to keep viewers hooked with the mixture of humor and drama, all presented with English subtitles to capture the Danish wit. Call Me Dad isn't just another comedy — it's a story about finding humor in life's most uncomfortable moments, and it's set to make a splash on Viaplay. So mark your calendars and prepare for a series that’s as awkward as it is funny. And don't forget, if family gatherings feel tough, at least you’re not in Emil’s shoes.

Viaplay is an Add-On channel to Prime Video, and is considered the home of premium Nordic and European series and films, from atmospheric and suspenseful crime dramas and provocative and stylish young adult series to award-winning dramedies and riveting documentaries. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and exclusive content from your favorite shows and upcoming hits. Call Me Dad will make its US debut on June 4, exclusively on Viaplay. Check out the exclusive trailer above.

