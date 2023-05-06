The Season 3 finale of the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat will be the show's final episode as Fox has officially announced the show's cancelation. Starring The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik in the titular role, Call Me Kat aired for a total of 53 episodes snapping two Emmy nominations along the way.

Based on the British sitcom Miranda, created by Miranda Hart, Call Me Kat follows the life of a single woman named Kat who quits her job as a professor and uses the money to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky, much to the chagrin of her disapproving mother who believes she can accomplish much more. The show got off to a good start when it premiered on the network in early 2021, however, Call Me Kat struggled to maintain its initial momentum as ratings dwindled from then on.

Despite mixed critical reviews, the show was better received by audiences and saw Fox pick it up for a second and third season. However, ratings for Season 3 plunged to a record low leading to an inevitable cancelation. According to Nielsen's seven-day ratings, the show's average viewership for Season 3 was 2.23 million and had a 0.37 rating in the critical advertising demographic of adults aged 18-49, reflecting a decline of 24 percent and 38 percent respectively from the previous 2021-22 season. In a statement addressing its decision, Fox spokesperson said:

“We are very proud of ‘Call Me Kat.’ But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to ‘Call Me Kat.'”

Call Met Kat Lost A Key Cast Member in Leslie Jordan Mid-way Through Tapping Season 3

Leslie Jordan was a key cast member on the sitcom portraying the quirky baker, Phil until his sudden death in October 2022. Jordan had filmed 8 episodes out of 22 planned for Season 3 before his shock demise. His final appearance came in the episode titled 'Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff', which aired in December while the subsequent episode served to honor Jordan's legacy. Instead of killing off Phil's character, the show's plot opted to let him live off-screen. In the episode that aired on January 5th, it was revealed that Phil had married his boyfriend Jalen and relocated to Tahiti. Phil had fallen in love with the island during a romantic trip, and the couple decided to start their new life there. 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer was cast to fill the vacancy role Phil left.

In addition to Jordan and Bialik, Call Me Kat also featured Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, and Julian Gant in supporting roles. The show is executive produced by Todd Spiewak of That's Wonderful Productions, Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios, and Hart, the star of the original British show. Additionally, Bialik and The Big Bang Theory co-star, Jim Parsons also serve as executive producers.