For those of us with fond memories of the ‘90s, there’s one voice and statement that immediately transports us back to the last few years of the incredible decade and the turn of the century. When the words “call me now” are said, you can’t help but hear the voice of Miss Cleo, a psychic with a Jamaican accent who ruled the roost of late-night pay-per-call commercials. But, there’s a lot more to be told in the story of Youree Dell Harris aka Miss Cleo. Today, HBO Max has unveiled the trailer for their upcoming documentary, Call Me Miss Cleo, an inside look into the magnetic psychic’s life and a production that we’re predicting will be a hit.

Opening with plenty of nostalgia, the trailer immerses audiences into the life of Miss Cleo who during her long-spanning career and 6-year on-air residency took call after call to help people make the best of their lives while giving them insight into their futures. Despite those affiliated with Miss Cleo’s show, the Psychic Readers Network, making hand over fist in money, the woman at the center barely saw a penny. While many believe that she was pouring her everything into helping her callers, fraud claims began to surface that would ultimately shut her show down for good.

With insight coming from folks closest to the late Miss Cleo, along with interviews with actresses including Raven-Symoné (That’s So Raven, The View) and Debra Wilson (Mad TV), the teaser promises that the documentary will take viewers on an explorative journey into the California native’s life. Directed by Jennifer Brea (Unrest) and Celia Aniskovich, Call Me Miss Cleo is a Gunpowder & Sky production. Aniskovich also produces alongside Joanna Zwickel with Barry Barclay, Van Toffler, Anne Loder, Floris Bauer, Jennifer O’Connell, and Lizzie Fox executive producing.

The latest project to join HBO's loaded slate of documentary projects, Call Me Miss Cleo will find a wonderful home on the platform alongside recently released instant favorites including Love, Lizzo and Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty. While she may have unknowingly been involved in a money hustle, Miss Cleo will forever remain one of the most unforgettable faces and voices of the ‘90s. Look into the future via the trailer for Call Me Miss Cleo below before tuning into HBO Max for the full reading on December 15.

Here’s Call Me Miss Cleo's official synopsis: