If you’re a movie fan, then you know that Timothée Chalamet has been kind of a big deal for a while. After starring in LGBTQIA+ drama Call Me By Your Name, the young actor’s career skyrocketed, and ever since then, he’s starred in some acclaimed movies such as Lady Bird, Little Women, The French Dispatch, and Dune. And soon, we’ll get to see him as the legendary chocolatier in Wonka. Chalamet is everywhere… except in Apple TV+.

In a new brand campaign, the streaming platform makes fun of the fact that, despite being one of the hottest and most talented young actors in activity, Chalamet still hasn’t been called to star in any Apple TV+ titles. In the ad, Chalamet goes through the Apple TV+ catalog on his TV and iPad and sees names like Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese and wonders why he hasn’t been invited, since he’s also an A-lister from Hollywood.

Who Doesn't Have An Apple TV+ Series At This Point?

Chalamet also sees the title card for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me and wonders why he doesn’t have a documentary as well. The actor moves on to the platform’s award-winning series such as Ted Lasso and Severance and states he could fit in, if invited. Finally, the Academy Award nominee gets a FaceTime call from Jason Momoa to say he finished filming his new Apple series Chief of War, and Chalamet asks “you have a new Apple show?”, to which the Aquaman star replies “At this point, who doesn’t?”

Image via Apple TV+

Everyone but Jon Hamm and Timothée Chalamet

The Timothée Chalamet ad mirrors a similar hit campaign that happened a little while ago. Titled “Everyone But Jon Hamm”, the ad had a similar structure, with the Emmy-winning actor and Mad Men star also going through the Apple TV+ catalog and suggesting that not having him in some titles was certainly a missed opportunity. Not too long after that, it was revealed that Hamm would guest star on the platform’s drama The Morning Show.

If history repeats itself, we could be getting a Timothée Chalamet-starring title for Apple TV+ in the upcoming months, so we’ll be on the lookout for that. As the ad suggested, the actor certainly has what it takes to be in any movie or series from the Tim Cook house, and the invitation to star in the ad campaign proves that he’s on Apple’s radar. Now we just have to wait.

You can watch “Call Me with Timothée Chalamet” below: