With the new trailer out for Standing-Up this month, it’s a great moment to reflect on another stunner of a series from Fanny Herrero. Call My Agent! (known as Ten Percent, Dix Pour Cent, in France) is a four-season long drama series surrounding the agents of a turbulent talent firm in Paris (and the actors they manage). It’s been adapted into several iterations in a variety of countries, including a Turkish version (Menajerimi Ara) and a newly filmed British version (under the show’s French title Ten Percent). Before the inevitable American adaptation's run, be sure to watch the original and its distinctive curtain pull on public relations.

The cast of unique and realistic characters experiencing turmoil in the French film industry gives the show a creative angle that can be missed when adapted to another language and culture. Work/life balance impossibilities, romantic entanglements, and double crossings all prevail at ASK (the agency’s name comes from the founder, Agence Samuel Kerr), just as they might in any job. But at the heart of the show, the stories are Parisian; the people, the dialogue, the industry are viewed from a French lens. Because of this, transferring the plot to new geography feels a little like changing the setting of Emily in Paris to Emily in Vancouver (interestingly, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie in Emily in Paris, has a recurring role in Call My Agent).

The scale of each episode’s dramatic points is something that feels incredibly unique to France; the pool of talent is smaller; the agencies are less monstrous than their U.S. counterparts. Because of this, the stakes feel more real on every level. The viewer is engaged in the quiet, emotional moments as early as Episode One, in which an actress (Cécile de France) is pressured into considering cosmetic surgery to star in a Tarantino film. The actress is notable enough in her own right but is nearly convinced to have a procedure she didn’t want so that she could star in a famous director’s film. This plot line could have been a five-minute conversation but instead was fleshed out cleverly in a way that was empathetic and satisfying to watch. Aging in the industry, contract negotiations and workplace conflict all circle around the fickleness of fame, and how a handful of agents are just trying to keep the boat from sinking.

RELATED: Amazon Remaking French Comedy 'Call My Agent!' With Jack Davenport, Plus Helena Bonham Carter and Kelly Macdonald Cameos

The never-ending French cameos, from Juliette Binoche to Monica Bellucci, are also not as easily transplantable as it may seem. Watching the wacky hijinx of Isabelle Huppert attempting to work on two acting roles at the same time is just as entertaining as hearing Jean Reno complain about a job that has him playing the role of Santa Claus. The value in these moments is they have a heart to them; the setting, the legendary actors giving a “behind the scenes” performance, all weave around their French roots. Even the moments at the Cannes Film Festival are seen with a much more unique spin after following the Parisian crew for a season or two.

Ultimately, while other versions of Call My Agent! are decent in their own way, there’s no way to replicate the impact that Paris has on the show.

All four seasons of Call My Agent! are available on Netflix (with English subtitles).

7 Shows Like 'Emily in Paris' For More Fashion, Friendships and Sweeping Romance Looking for more remarkable outfits and a good laugh, these picks have got you covered.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email