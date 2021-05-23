Sadly, there is no US release date just yet.

It has been announced that Amazon Prime Video will be premiering a British remake of the acclaimed French comedy series Call My Agent! BAFTA award winner John Morton will write and direct the initial two episodes of the remake while also executive producing the entire series. Trainspotting’s Kelly Macdonald is said to join the series for a cameo appearance. At the same time, Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, The Harry Potter Series) and The Sixth Sense’s Olivia Williams will also make cameo appearances.

The remake is said to follow the original essence of the French series, where a Parisian talent agency’s employees must scramble to keep their high-up client’s content and their business afloat after the sudden death of the company’s founder. This remake, however, will introduce Morton’s unique British sensibility and some new storylines. Series regulars will include Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Tim McInnerny, Natasha Little, Edward Bluemel, Eleonore Arnaud, and Jim Broadbent.

Morton seems incredibly excited about the project, saying:

“It’s great to be working with Amazon Prime Video who support creativity and gives us the freedom to put our own distinctively British stamp on the series”, "It’s a privilege to be working with an extraordinary cast, along with some star-studded cameos, who together represent the best of Britain’s talent."

Executive Producers for the series will be David Davoli, Samantha Thomas, Steven Thibault, and Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON Studios. Christian Baute, Frank Calderon, and Laurence Lenica will executively produce for Headline Pictures, and David Tanner from Turbine Studios. Sarah Curtis will produce with Ben Rimmer as co-producer, with BRON’s Emma Fleischer as supervising producer. Call My Agent! original producers, Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Mother Productions, and Dominique Besnehard and Michel Feller of Mon Voisin Productions will also executive producers.

There is no information on a release date yet; however, The Call My Agent! remake joins a stacked set of exclusive dramas by Amazon Prime Video, including Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Leonardo, Modern Love, The Wilds, Panic, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, so be sure you don't miss it! Stay tuned to Collider for more information as we approach the Amazon release ofCall My Agent!

