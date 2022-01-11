The collaboration will allow 'Call of Duty' players to step into the shoes of 'Attack on Titan's Survey Corps members.

To celebrate the actual final season of Attack on Titan, Activision has introduced an exciting collaboration with the wildly popular anime. Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players can choose to be a Survey Corps member, further immersing them in the story and setting that have won over millions of fans. This new option requires the recently announced Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan - Levi Edition Bundle.

There are ten items total in the bundle, with each packing its own different kind of punch. For example, the “Titan Piercer” copies the same titan slaying abilities found in the Attack on Titan series. It is made of ultrahard steel, which is one of a Titan's weaknesses. The blade also has one edge, which makes it suitable for all slicing and swiping battle needs.

The next two additional weapons include the “Historia” SMG and “Ymir Curse” Assault Rifle, both named after characters from the Attack on Titan series. These will no doubt come in handy for strategies that require a faster firing rate, as what is needed in Multiplayer, Zombie Loadouts, and Warzone Pacific modes. “Ymir’s Curse” is best for accurate shots across long distances, and “Historia” assists players who need to fire their guns easily while on the move.

The other features worth mentioning lead us away from weapons and into much-needed maneuvers. “Steel Cut” is now a choice for players to use as a finishing move, along with a Vanguard exclusive “Vertical Maneuver” Highlight Intro and the “Ultrahard Steel.” It’s also worth noting that any Operator in the game may use whatever is included in this pack, but the developers gave a little special attention to Sgt. Daniel of the Hellhounds. He will be wearing the specially-made Captain Levi Ackerman outfit from the pack. Finally, other features from the bundle include a “Secret Keeper” key weapon charm, “Wings of Freedom” Emblem, and a “One Hot Potato” sticker, which was made in honor of the food-loving Survey Corps member, Sasha Braus.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2’s first episode aired on January 9th. There will be new episodes released during a simulcast on Crunchyroll and Funimation each Sunday. This season wraps up the ongoing conflict between Marleyan and Eldians, a war that determines the fate of humanity.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, and PC. Call of Duty: Warzone is available to play for free online.

'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Trailer Teases the Last Adventure for Eren & Co. Funimation will stream new subtitled episodes day and date with Japanese broadcast in select territories

