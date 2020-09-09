‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Multiplayer Trailer Shows Off Beefy PS5 Graphics

I’m not gonna lie to you: I grinned like an absolute idiot during the entirety of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal trailer. Rendered in muscly, beautiful PlayStation 5 graphics (holy shit this system looks good), the footage is jam-packed with action, implies the moral shadiness of both sides of the Cold War, flips Duran Duran‘s “Notorious” to The Notorious B.I.G‘s “Notorious B.I.G.” perfectly, and offers the intoxicating, neon lights of Miami to blast through. Plus: Zombies are back, and while we only see them for a second, they are exciting. If you were already gonna play this game, this trailer will make you want it now. And hey — you can play a version of it very soon!

Activision and Treyarch are beginning their open beta play sessions for the title in weekend tiers of availability. Here’s how it all breaks down, from Activision themselves:

Weekend 1: PlayStation®4 Exclusive Beta The first Beta Weekend is exclusively for PlayStation 4 owners, running from Thursday, October 8 to Monday, October 12. Weekend 1: Early Access Thursday, October 8, and Friday, October 9 are available for early access on PlayStation 4 to players who have pre-ordered Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Check online here for pre-order information. Weekend 1: Open Saturday October 10, to Monday, October 12 is free to all PlayStation 4 owners. If you’ve got a PlayStation 4 and an internet connection, you should be ready to engage, though PlayStation®Plus may be a requirement in some territories. Weekend 2: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, & PC Beta (Crossplay) The second Beta Weekend is for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC owners, starting from Thursday, October 15, and running to Monday, October 19. If you’re a PlayStation 4 owner, regardless of whether or not you pre-ordered the game, you can resume and continue to play the Open Beta free for the entire Weekend 2 period. Weekend 2: Early Access The first two days of the weekend – Thursday, October 15, and Friday, October 16, – are available for early access to anyone who has pre-ordered or pre-purchased the game on Xbox One/ Xbox Series X, or on PC via Blizzard Battle.net respectively. If you’re an Xbox One or PC owner and want to play Weekend 2 of the Beta for the longest possible time, be sure to pre-order. This period will be open for PS4 players. Check online here for pre-order information. Weekend 2: Open The rest of the Open Beta period, running from Saturday, October 17, to Monday, October 19, is accessible to all players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. If you’ve got an Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold is required to play. If you have a PC, a Battle.net account is required to play. Other than these prerequisites and an internet connection, you should have everything you need to play. And as a reminder, the Weekend 2 of the Beta Test will include crossplay.

And what kind of multiplayer goodies will we get in this beta, not to mention the game itself? Maps will include the aforementioned Miami, the middle of the Atlantic Ocean (which includes ziplining between ships), a frozen Soviet wilderness, and the heart of Moscow. Familiar multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch, Search & Destroy, Domination, and Kill Confirmed are all back, with a few new modes as well.

VIP Escort is a 6vs6 battle, where one random player is a VIP who only gets “a kitted-out pistol, a smoke grenade, a UAV for team intel, and the satisfaction of having up to five other squadmates defend them.” Combined Arms is a 12vs12 battle, where “vehicles such as Tanks, Snowmobiles, Attack Helicopters or Wakerunners” are here to join the fight. And Fireteam is a 40-person battle where “the environment they battle in” is just as important as the battlers themselves (the first one available in beta, “Dirty Bomb,” can give you a hint as to what you’ll have to fight through). These modes sound dope, the fact that it’s all cross-play is dope, the trailer looks dope, I’m friggin’ sold! Sorry ’bout it!

Check out the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer trailer below, and revel in all that glorious PS5 graphical machismo. The open beta for the game begins October 8 for PS4 players and October 15 for Xbox and PC players, but those who pre-order the game will gain early access. For more on the title, here’s everything we know so far.