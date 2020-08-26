‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Trailer Reveals the Release Date
Black Ops is back (ops). Activision Blizzard debuted a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—a direct sequel to 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops set in the 1980s—which not only gave a look at the highly-anticipated game but also revealed the release date: November 13th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with next-gen consoles getting the game around Holiday 2020 “depending on when consoles are available to consumers.”
Here’s what Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick had to say in a statement:
“We are excited to launch the next blockbuster title in Call of Duty, one of the most iconic franchises in entertainment with over 100 million players across console, PC and mobile Black Ops Cold War will deliver a thrilling experience that will not only set the bar for next generation action games but also keep our players connected to their friends.”
On that “connected to their friends” bit, Black Ops will also launch a new arsenal of Cold War weaponry to all Black Ops multiplayer, as well as a new multiplayer option known as Zombies. Here’s what Byron Beede—Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision—had to say:
“Black Ops Cold War delivers on all fronts – from the thrilling Story Campaign, to the next generation of Multiplayer, a brand-new Zombies experience and bringing awesome new content into Warzone following release. We’re excited to have our development teams led by Treyarch and Raven bring this next, great Black Ops experience to the next generation of platforms.”
Check out the new trailer below. For more on Black Ops Cold War, here are the details from the title announcement.
Here is the official synopsis for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:
In pure Black Ops style, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fuses elements of 1980s pop culture through a mind-bending conspiracy story, where deception and subterfuge are the norm in the gripping single-player Campaign. In this sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, players encounter historic figures and learn hard truths as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Turkey, Vietnam, Soviet-era Moscow, and more. As elite operatives, players attempt to stop a plot decades in the making as they follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus, who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.
