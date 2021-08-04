There have been many rumors revolving around this year's Call of Duty, with multiple leaks and rumors keeping fans wondering what will be coming later this year. Newly released art from Treyarch seems to hide a teaser related to the long-rumored name of the next entry in the franchise: Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard.

Call of Duty released the intro cinematic of the upcoming Season 5 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. In the trailer, they showed off the new Operator, who goes by the name Kitsune, uploading the numbers broadcast that has become a cornerstone of the Black Ops subseries. At the end of the cinematic, the promotional art of the season is shown off, which was also tweeted out by Call of Duty. It was on Twitter that a keen-eyed viewer took the Japanese writing seen behind Kitsune and translated it. When translated, it was revealed to read "Vanguard coming."

Image via Activision

This isn't the first time we have heard the word "Vanguard" in relation to the next Call of Duty title. Back in March, Modern Warzone reported that the next game was being developed by Sledgehammer Games using the working title Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard, which was also was confirmed by Eurogamer. Modern Warzone also said that the game would take place in an alternate history where World War II continued beyond 1945. This is a detail that sources did not corroborate with Eurogamer, who said that the game will have a "traditional WW2 setting." Whatever the setting will be, the use of the word "Vanguard" after months of rumors would definitely point to it being related to the next game.

Given the title, it would seem that the next game in the FPS franchise will be a follow-up to Sledgehammer Games' last title Call of Duty WW2. Activision confirmed in a recent earnings call that there will be a new Call of Duty released in Q4 of 2021. This call occurred while a lawsuit is being filed against Activision-Blizzard for alleged harrassment, toxic work environment, and pay discrimination, among other things.

This tease is important as the upcoming season could be where we see the announcement for what is currently known as "Vanguard." Last year, Black Ops Cold War was announced through an in-game event in Warzone on August 26, 2020. It is very possible as well as likely that we will see the next Call of Duty announced in a similar way. With the start date of Season 5 being August 12, it is right around the time we should be hearing about the next game.

Watch the cinematic for Season 5 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone below.

