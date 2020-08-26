‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’: Here’s How to Watch Today’s New Trailer

Welcome to the brink. The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops, the original that started it all. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will drop players into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. In a gripping single-player Campaign, players will descend into the dark center of a global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason, and Hudson, as well as a new cast of operatives to stop a plot decades in the making. Beyond the Campaign, Black Ops Cold War will deliver the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences, beginning with the Worldwide Multiplayer Reveal on September 9. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on November 13, 2020.

New year. New Call of Duty title. New trailer.

Activision recently revealed the title of the latest entry in the long-running Call of Duty video game franchise, specifically the next installment in the Black Ops lineup, dubbed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. With the reveal of that title, fans around the world were treated to a strange teaser video that had less to do with the game directly and more to do with real-world politics, especially the Cold War era. That time of high tensions between the United States and the U.S.S.R. will undoubtedly be the focus of the conflict in the new game.

But how exactly that conflict plays out remains to be seen. We probably won’t be hanging out with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, who was seen in the teaser video that used footage from his 1984 interview in which he tried to warn the U.S. against the Soviet’s plan to demoralize, destabilize, create a crisis, and then normalize this new state of being. (But there’s no way we proud and bigly smart Americans could ever fall victim to such an obvious tactic, right?) That led, in turn, to a series of Twitter teases with phrases like “Nothing is more powerful than misinformation.” and “History is written by the manipulators.” But more importantly, those teasers pointed players into the ongoing multiplayer Warzone game, in which a new contract will arrive in Verdansk today!

Now that you’ve seen the new trailer, feel free to take a look at the journey of CoD: BOCW so far. First up, here’s the title reveal that arrived about a week ago:

KNOW YOUR HISTORY OR BE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT. Verdansk. August 26.

That was followed by [redacted] Tweets that teased today’s reveal, set within Call of Duty: Warzone itself:

Active contract ██████. ████ ████ ██ ██ Verdansk. ██ ████ ██ Aug 26. 10:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/z8SMZQnVlo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 25, 2020

𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 █████ 𝚑̶𝚊̶𝚙̶𝚙̶𝚎̶𝚗̶𝚎̶𝚍̶. ████ ███ ████ ██ 1 𝙳𝚊𝚢. pic.twitter.com/CsQotDGtEH — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 25, 2020

𝙴𝚡𝚙𝚎𝚌𝚝 𝚊 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚊𝚝 𝟷𝟶:𝟹𝟶𝚊𝚖 𝙿𝚃 𝚊𝚌𝚛𝚘𝚜𝚜 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚖𝚜. https://t.co/rsDL5OV9VE — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 26, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on November 13, 2020.