Treyarch has revealed a bunch of new details about their final Zombies map for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, including its title, logo, and its release date. The new map will be arriving in a week along with the start of the game's sixth season.

Announced in a blog post on Treyarch's official website, the studio behind the fan-favorite mode has provided some details about the finale of the first chapter in the mode's new "Dark Aether" story. The final map will be called "Forsaken," a reference to the being in charge of whatever lurks deep within the titular Dark Aether. Along with the title, a brand new logo for the ground-based map accompanied the announcement, with the lettering encased with the purple, alien glow of the mode's precious element, Aetherium.

The map will be available for free at the start of Season Six of Cold War, beginning on October 7. The blog post also provided teasers in the form of "intel" from a former member of Omega, the Soviet's team tasked with exploring the Dark Aether, Ravenov. These teases include shots of whatever facility that players will be infiltrating, as well as a new beast that calls to mind the Margwa enemy from Black Ops 3. There is also a drawing of what fans are expecting to be at least one of the map's wonder weapons. Treyarch has said to stay tuned in to their Twitter in the coming days as they will continue to provide information and teases in what they promise will be a "shocking" conclusion to the game's Zombies outing.

Cold War's "Dark Aether" storyline is a soft reboot of the original "Aether" story that most fans of Call of Duty are familiar with that ran from World at War all the way to Black Ops 4. The story so far in Cold War has seen two factions, Requiem and Omega, attempting to use this alternate dimension known as the Dark Aether in a new arms race. The forces within this unknown world have plans of their own, however. Samantha Maxis, a pivotal character from the original story, is caught in the middle as she slowly becomes a weapon, with her allegiances being tested at every turn.

With Treyarch working on the Zombies mode for the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, it has already been confirmed that game's Zombies story will be a prequel to what we have seen in Cold War. This will be the first time that a Zombies storyline has continued across different studios with Sledgehammer and Infinity Ward trying their hands at the mode in WW2 and Infinite Warfare, respectively. Below is a quote from the blog post telling players what to expect from the story in the upcoming Zombies map.

Requiem’s Director has plans for Samantha Maxis, employing unorthodox methods to “help” her understand the powers she has developed during her time in the Dark Aether. Requiem and Omega have embarked upon rival operations to extract Sergeant Kazimir Zykov from the Dark Aether, believing this “lost Russian” – the Soviet soldier who closed the portal at Projekt Endstation – will be the key to preventing a destructive force from entering our world. And now, Omega defector Sergei Ravenov has provided Requiem with intelligence detailing a massive new Aetherial portal being constructed in western Ukraine...

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season Six will begin on October 7 with the "Forsaken" Zombies map releasing on the same date. The Dark Aether story will continue in the upcoming Call of Duty Vanguard, releasing November 5.

