Once again Berlin is crawling with zombies and it's up to you to put them back in the ground!

The dead have risen and overrun the streets of Berlin once again! The newest map for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Mauer Der Toten, has officially been revealed in a beautiful trailer that blends cinematics with gameplay. While the city is teeming with zombies, players have plenty of options when it comes to engaging the advancing hordes. From battles atop rooftops with ziplines for quick escapes to intense fights in an underground subway amidst an operating train, you and your fellow Requiem Agents will have to work together to stop the army of dead.

An army of new features also seem to be included with the new map to help keep players alive. The trailer showcases what appears to be an automated robotic soldier that will fight alongside the Requiem Agents. New traps including what looks like a jukebox covered in guns will also lend a helping hand to the players. Additionally there appears to be two new weapons as well. First is some kind of explosive weapon that fires mini rockets with a type of homing feature. The second weapon is a laser pistol that looks straight out of a science fiction film. Both weapons appear to be quite handy when killing zombies and are sure to add some fun into the player’s arsenal. What is not so good for the players is a new enemy type which is a skull-faced zombie using the powers of the Dark Aether in order to supercharge regular zombies around it.

image via Activision

Mauer Der Toten is set to release on July 15th as a free update in the Season 4 of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. So grab your friends and get ready to close the portal while battling the undead in the latest addition to the Call of Duty Zombies’ storyline, just remember to watch your step because humans die just as easily to trains as zombies.

Check out the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Mauer Der Toten trailer below.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RO-APzz6l4

