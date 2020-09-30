‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — Zombies’ Trailer Sets Horror Action to an ’80s Banger

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell, with it’s classic “BOOM BOOM” rhythmic hook, has permeated throughout pop culture with tons of staying power. Somehow, this sadboi ode to love that is tainted has smashed around stadiums during sports games, been flipped devilishly by Rihanna, and now, in what I can only assume is its final form, is used to underscore the reveal trailer for the upcoming Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

That’s right, ’80s music buffs. A dramatic, military orchestrally-remixed version of “Tainted Love” gives our first look at the upcoming CoD Zombies mode a sneakily subversive sense of fun and chaos amongst the, well, regular-ass “killing a bunch of zombies” fun and chaos. The trailer is embedded into a thorough behind-the-scenes first look, which includes all kinds of context about this new mode’s desires to give us what we love about CoD Zombies (from multiplayer help to mystery boxes) while introducing a bunch of new stuff, too (with a particular emphasis placed on story and atmosphere). All of this to say: Whenever your love of the regular modes of Black Ops Cold War gets a little too tainted, these zombies will be waiting, and they will be ready to eat the crap out of you.

Check out the first look, reveal trailer, and official synopsis for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — Zombies below. The game comes to consoles, both current and next-gen, November 13. For more CoD madness, here’s what’s happening in Modern Warfare season 6.