If you live for Zombie-killing in your favorite Call of Duty game, you're probably already familiar with the mode in the franchise's latest release, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War. But even if you haven't had a chance to clear out the undead horde in-game, everyone everywhere will soon have the opportunity to do just that, for free, and for a solid week. That's courtesy of Activision and Treyarch, who likely want to get more folks hooked on the Duty. What better way to do just that than by offering free zombie-slaying at a convenient video game platform near you?

Here's how the official CoD page announced the free week:

After uncovering initial secrets about the Dark Aether, Requiem is calling on all reinforcements to investigate anomalies related to this mysterious power source. If you have yet to be called into action against the undead horde, get ready to gear up for a full week of free zombie-slaying action.

For the first time in Call of Duty history, Treyarch’s legendary Zombies mode will be available for free through the Zombies Free Access Week.

Be sure to check out the Zombies mode trailer here to get a taste. "This fearsome free access period will be available to all players through their respective platform’s store" and it will also include the following game modes, broken down a bit below, courtesy of CoD themselves. These modes will be available for free to players from January 14th until January 21st.

Die Maschine Image via Activision An abandoned WWII-era laboratory in Poland containing a massive particle collider has opened a rift to unexplainable monstrosities and animated undead forces. As part of the international response team known as Requiem, you’ll infiltrate the DZ and try to survive waves of zombies through multiple rounds as you either uncover the secrets of “Die Maschine,” or exfiltrate early with your life intact (and some great rewards to boot).With its starting area paying homage to the original World at War Zombies map that started it all, “Die Maschine” is a round-based Zombies experience where up to four players can drop in and attempt to survive the horrors that lie in wait. Work together by using dozens of weapons, lethal and tactical equipment, powerful Scorestreaks, and special Field Upgrades – such as an Energy Mine or an instant-heal through the Healing Aura – that charge up by killing zombies.Unlocked some new Black Ops Cold War weapons via the Battle Pass system? Bring them into the fight through your starting loadout and upgrade them along the way. You can also outfit yourself with a variety of Wall Buy weapons, take a chance with a random weapon pulled from the Mystery Box, or give any weapon a serious boost through the Pack-a-Punch Machine. Cranked Need a bit more urgency to stay alive in “Die Maschine,” outside of being overwhelmed by waves of zombies? Give Cranked a try.As per usual, you and your squad will be airlifted in with a loadout of your choice. However, once the first zombie hits the floor, the Cranked Timer starts ticking away. Your Operator will explode if they fail to kill another zombie before the timer hits zero, and the timer gets shorter and shorter as the game progresses! Keep an eye out for the Cranked Timer Power-up, which temporarily freezes the timer for all players.Watch the clock – and your six – to survive this fast-paced new Zombies game mode... and be sure to put the locational Ping system to use when playing with your squad. Onslaught (PlayStation Exclusive*) Image via Activision Those who play on PlayStation can also access Onslaught, the fast-paced new two-player Zombies experience on Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer maps.In this mode, your duo will use whatever is in your loadouts to fight against hyper-aggressive waves of undead forces. Unlike in traditional round-based Zombies, a Dark Aether Orb will confine you to a specific space on the map until it is charged by the souls of the undead.As the safe area shifts, expect increasingly difficult surges of enemies, including incredibly powerful Elites, to test your duo’s survival skills. Slay enough of these Elites, and you’ll earn special Bronze, Silver, or Gold rankings and exclusive* Weapon Blueprints. Free Access Begins Soon! These modes** are available for free to players from January 14 until January 21, so download Zombies Free Access today to join the ever-growing ranks of Requiem and learn from the veterans who can guide you toward unlocking the secrets of “Die Maschine”.

